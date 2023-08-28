EmotiCoin Takes the Crypto World by Storm with Its Revolutionary Reverse Splits Protocol

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency landscape as EmotiCoin officially launches its groundbreaking Reverse Splits Protocol (RSP). The protocol kicks off with its first 6 reverse splits, an event that has been highly anticipated by the crypto community.

The Team Behind the Revolution

The brains behind EmotiCoin are no strangers to the crypto world. Comprising industry veterans who have been integral to crypto projects since 2017. Leveraging their extensive experience, they identified a glaring issue in the market: the confusing array of immense token supplies and minuscule prices that make it difficult for investors to gauge the real value of their portfolios. EmotiCoin aims to solve this problem, by making the crypto portfolios much more comprehensible than ever before.

The Mechanism: Reverse Splits Protocol (RSP)

EmotiCoin's RSP is engineered to perform a 20% reverse split every four hours for a continuous 14-day period. This innovative mechanism will proportionally increase the value of the remaining tokens as the supply decreases. By the end of this period, a total of 84 reverse splits will have occurred, starting with an initial supply of 18 Quadrillion tokens. After the 84 splits, the remaining supply will be 777 million tokens, holding the power of 18 Quadrillion tokens.

The Buzz: Influencers and Stakeholders Weigh In

The launch of EmotiCoin has caught the attention of key stakeholders in the crypto market, from investors and token projects to influencers. Every hour, a new set of influencers is scheduled to discuss EmotiCoin, amplifying its reach and potential impact. The founders are also actively reaching out to a vast database of investors, leveraging their long-standing industry relationships.

Community Engagement: Competitions and More

To fuel community excitement and participation, EmotiCoin has planned three competitions per day. These events aim to energise the community and attract a diverse range of investors, from seasoned pros to newcomers. The competitions serve as a platform for community members to engage, learn, and grow together.

Reverse Splits Protocol on Mass Media:

EmotiCoin's innovative approach has not gone unnoticed by financial media giants. The project has received publishers verification and approval of authenticity from reputable platforms. This level of recognition serves as a testament to EmotiCoin's credibility and the industry's confidence in the viability of the Reverse Splits Protocol.

Final Thoughts: A Transformative Journey Begins

EmotiCoin is not just another token; it's a solution to a long-standing problem in the crypto market. With its Reverse Splits Protocol, EmotiCoin is set to redefine how we understand token value and supply. As the protocol rolls out, the crypto world watches with bated breath, eager to be part of a revolution that promises to make cryptocurrency investment clearer, simpler, and more accessible to all.

As we embark on this transformative journey, we invite every crypto enthusiast, influencer, and investor to join us. Be part of the change before the bull run starts again. Be part of EmotiCoin.

For more information, visit our website and join our community .

Paul Revere EMOTICOIN marketing at emoticoin.io