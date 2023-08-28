Party leader hosts Singaporean PM

VIETNAM, August 28 -

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Monday hailed the ongoing visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as an important milestone in the development of the ties between the two countries.

During a Hà Nội reception for the Singaporean leader, he highlighted the visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1973-2023) and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Expressing delight at the development of bilateral relations, the leader affirmed attaching importance to the enhancement of ties with Singapore, a neighbouring nation that holds a pivotal position regionally and internationally and has extensive experience in various fields.

Lee, who is in Việt Nam from August 27-29, stressed that bilateral ties have been growing robustly and expanded into various new areas, adding Singapore values the further strengthening of its relationship with Vietnam.

He informed the host of the outcomes of his talks with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and other Vietnamese leaders, and agreed with the Party leader's cooperation proposals, considering them crucial and strategic directions for bilateral ties in the near future.

The guest expressed his wish to strengthen coordination to contribute to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world. He reaffirmed the shared stance on the maintenance of peace in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), respect of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), toward reaching an effective and substantial Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

The two pledged to enhance the sharing of experience in improving the capacity and position of the ruling parties, including the party building, personnel training and human resources development for Việt Nam, and to work together more effectively at global and regional forums, as well as intensify high-level meetings and exchanges among different sectors and levels. — VNS