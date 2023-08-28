[Newsletter] Texas 529 Update – August Edition

TEXAS, August 28 - Texas Tuition Promise Fund® General Enrollment starts Sept. 1. Welcome to the August issue of our Texas 529 Update – a newsletter full of information about the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) Program. Topics for this edition include: TTPF General Enrollment starts Sept. 1.

It's TTPF's 15th birthday, and we have a gift for you!

Our new customer access portal has enhanced features.

Match the Promise scholarship application starts Sept. 1.

The College Savings Plan Network is hosting a 529 plan sweepstakes. Get the details in this issue of our newsletter. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Plan”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the plan manager. The Plan and the Board do not provide legal, financial, or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial, or tax advisor before participating. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers its residents any tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. Participation in the Plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary, or other contract changes. You may lose money by participating in the Plan. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with contracts, including Plan termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Transfer Value applies to redemptions at Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, medical and dental schools, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the units plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount. Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and any Transfer Value of a Match the Promise Foundation scholarship account cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contain this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting TuitionPromise.org or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. Purchasers should read the Plan Description and Master Agreement, and all other Plan documents carefully before purchasing a contract. © 2023 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” is a registered service mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. All rights reserved.