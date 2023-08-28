AquaSonic Black Series Achieves Monumental Milestone by Reaching 100,000 Customer Reviews

Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush

Aquasonic celebrates this significant achievement by embarking on a brand evolution with a shift toward sustainability and product innovation.

At AquaSonic, our customers come first. Reaching 100,000 reviews on Amazon is a testament to their trust, and to the exceptional value of our Black Series toothbrush.” — Dave Dama

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaSonic, a leading American dental care brand, is thrilled to announce a momentous achievement for its flagship product, the AquaSonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush, which has accumulated over 100,000 reviews from satisfied Amazon customers.

Dave Dama, founder of AquaSonic, is thrilled by the achievement. “At AquaSonic, our customers come first. Reaching 100,000 reviews on Amazon is a testament to their trust, and to the exceptional value of our Black Series toothbrush. We’re immensely grateful for their feedback, which fuels our commitment to continuous improvement and drives our excitement for the innovations ahead.”

In response to this success, AquaSonic is proud to reveal a rebrand of its core line of products, including a new focus on reducing their impact on the environment. "Our commitment to providing high quality oral care products has always been a top priority, and our rebrand reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of today's consumers," said Jonathan Cohen, the Chief Marketing Officer of Aquasonic. “Our new packaging will be smaller and more eco-friendly, with a reduction in the use of plastic, and a sleek, updated design.”

Black Series is a rechargeable power toothbrush that has 4 brushing modes, smart timers and 2-minute auto shut-off, all housed in a soft-touch satin handle. It uses wireless charging technology for its built-in lithium-ion battery, allowing it to have a fully waterproof handle. It comes with a travel case and 8 DuPont-engineered brush heads, for 2+ years of brushing. Black Series has earned the prestigious American Dental Association seal of acceptance.

As a result of the overwhelming success of its signature product, AquaSonic has been inspired to expand its product line. The brand recently introduced three new colors of its popular Vibe Series toothbrush, and launched Icon, an entry-level electric toothbrush that’s available in seven colors. AquaSonic's commitment to providing high-quality dental hygiene products continues with these new releases, and the brand looks forward to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.