A Collaboration Focused on Fostering Innovation and Ensuring Durability
Our approach extends beyond mere product distribution; it's about delivering reliable solutions.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Builders Direct Floorworx, a recognized entity in the flooring and home improvement landscape, announces its collaboration with Schluter Systems. The partnership aims to enhance the quality and innovation of residential and commercial flooring projects.
Brett Harris, owner of Builders Direct Floorworx, said, "Our focus has consistently been on delivering reliable flooring options. The products from Schluter Systems seamlessly align with our emphasis on quality and excellence. Their contributions to reliability and performance make this alliance advantageous for our objective of supplying durable flooring solutions."
Schluter Systems: Four Decades of Innovation
For more than 40 years, Schluter Systems has been known for its contributions to the tile and stone installation industry. The company addresses specific challenges that arise during tile and stone installation processes. Their designs focus on improving the effectiveness, durability, and visual appeal of tile and stone setups across diverse spaces.
Alignment of Values and Skills
The partnership is not limited to product offerings; both Builders Direct Floorworx and Schluter Systems share a common goal of upholding quality standards.
Harris explained, "Our approach extends beyond mere product distribution; it's about delivering reliable solutions. The advanced products from Schluter Systems elevate the functionality and design elements essential for current installations. The ability to offer these products to our clientele is significant."
Prospective Benefits for Clients
The collaboration is designed to offer long-lasting benefits, including functionally sound and durable flooring and tiling options. The product range from Schluter Systems includes features such as edge-protection systems and water-resistant seals, contributing to the longevity and effective performance of installations.
Harris added, "When clients embark on a tiling project, they seek enduring solutions. The reputation Schluter Systems has for durability aligns with this client expectation."
A Milestone for Builders Direct Floorworx
The collaboration with Schluter Systems marks an important step in fulfilling the long-term objectives of Builders Direct Floorworx.
Harris concluded, "This partnership allows us to work with a company equally committed to innovation and high standards. We aim to exceed client expectations in providing flooring and tiling options."
For additional details on the partnership and available products, individuals can refer to the Builders Direct Floorworx website or reach out to their customer support team.
