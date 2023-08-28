Public Notification: UP2 contains hidden drug ingredient

[2/24/2020] Update: This product has been recalled by one if its distributors – Med Man Distribution. See the company’s press release for more information.

[10-16-2019] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use UP2, a product manufactured by Buy Wise Marketing and promoted for sexual enhancement on various websites, including www.hmherbs.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that UP2 contains sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.

Health care professionals and patients should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of products marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

