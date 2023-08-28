Submit Release
Re: Lane reduction / Route 122 in Lyndon

VT Route 122 is now open for travel.


Thank you for your patience 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, August 28, 2023 9:50 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane reduction / Route 122 in Lyndon

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks o/b/o Lyndon Police

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 122, known locally as Gilman Rd, in Lyndonville, is reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash with power lines down.  This is just east of the Exit 24 exchange with Interstate 91.  Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure, Lyndon Electric is on-scene working to safely clear the roadway.  Specific details of the crash are not yet known.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Re: Lane reduction / Route 122 in Lyndon

