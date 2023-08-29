Concours Participants’ Tour goes to Meaford, Ontario for the Scarecrow Invasion
The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance's kickoff event will be the Participants' Tour on Friday, September 15, 2023.KEMBLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche takes participants on a tour of beautiful Bruce Grey Simcoe counties as part of its annual automotive weekend festivities in Kemble, Ontario.
Over 100 beautiful and rarely seen works of automotive art will converge at Cobble Beach Golf Resort on Sunday, September 17th, inviting thousands of people from all over Canada and the United States to gather and appreciate the craftmanship of these automobiles, as well as to hear the riveting stories of the people who have owned them over the course of their histories. Only the most elegant, original, and authentic vehicles are invited to participate in the Sunday Concours d’Elegance, and in doing so, are invited to take their vehicles for a drive around Bruce Grey Simcoe counties before parking them on the 18th fairway, Sunday morning.
On Friday, September 15th, the streets of nearby Owen Sound will become part of the parade route for these Supercars, Muscle Cars, European Sports Cars and Vintage Motorcycles as the Participants’ Tour makes it way south from Cobble Beach Golf Resort through the town of Owen Sound, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on their way to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario.
The public is invited to view the tour as it passes by, as some of these cars are rarely seen outside of Concours events. With assistance from Owen Sound Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, there will be delays on this route during the above times. Traffic delays are expected, especially when the parade will be driving through downtown Owen Sound between 10:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The Concours d’Elegance sincerely thanks everyone for their patience and consideration and hopes to see local community and car enthusiasts on the tour route and at the 9th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche.
Those wishing to see more cars can also attend the Cars & Coffee event taking place in the Owen Sound River District on Saturday, September 16th from 9:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Guests will see over 100 vehicles aged 25 years or older on display. Also, in its second year is the Concours d’Lemons event presented by Hagerty, which also takes place in Owen Sounds River District from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Topping off Saturday afternoon will be two complimentary automotive seminars, one at 2:00pm presented by Porsche Cars Canada titled “60 Years of Porsche 911”, and a second seminar at 3:15pm presented by Global Buick Design titled “Decades of Design & Innovation”. Both will be happening at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Owen Sound. Pre-registration is required for the seminars; however attendance is free. Cars & Coffee and Concours d’Lemons are both free to attend, but for those who wish to show their vehicle(s), there is a requested minimum $20 donation to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation upon registration for the event(s).
***
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay. Tickets are now available along with information regarding all other events at www.cobblebeachconcours.com.
Allie Marsh
Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
+ 14163664820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Other