Flash News: OKX Invites Content Creators and Influencers to Join its Pilot Creator Program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 24, 2023.

OKX Invites Content Creators and Influencers to Join its Pilot Creator Program

OKX today announced the launch of its pilot OKX Creator Program (OCP), inviting users who are creators, social media influencers and marketers to work with the OKX Product Marketing team on upcoming projects and get paid in USDT.

OCP will have two types of gigs: creation gigs and distribution gigs. Creation gigs will require creators to leverage their skillsets to create various types of content as required by OKX. Distribution gigs will require creators to leverage their social reach, network and followers to create and share OKX-related content.

The pilot version of OCP will be live for a limited time only, with recruitment for creators beginning on August 31, 2023. The program was created to encourage users to generate more original content and involve them in the growth of the OKX platform. If the pilot proves successful, a permanent program will be developed.

To join the pilot program, interested users can fill out this form with their details. Those who refer creators and influencers who successfully onboard to the program will also be rewarded with 1 OKB.

To find out more about OCP, click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

