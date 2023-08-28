ABL Corporation and AMA Capital Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Their Maritime Industry Expertise
ABL Corporation & AMA Capital Partners form a strategic partnership to amplify their combined maritime industry expertise.NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES , August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Corporation, a global independent asset manager with over $5 billion in transportation and real estate assets under management, and AMA Capital Partners, a boutique investment bank specialising in the transportation and energy industries, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to strengthen their combined maritime industry expertise.
The two industry-leading companies have joined forces in a collaborative partnership aimed at exploring new territories in maritime deal restructuring and originating diverse investment opportunities within the global shipping sector. Leveraging on both parties’ expertise and expansive global networks, this partnership is uniquely positioned to help shipping investors navigate the complexities of the maritime market and provide distinct opportunities that align
with their investment objectives.
"We look forward to this new partnership with AMA Capital Partners, underpinned by mutual respect and a shared vision for success”, stated Ali Ben Lmadani, founder, and CEO of ABL Corporation. “This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organisations, facilitating accelerated innovation, enhancing operational efficiencies, and creating value for our investors and partners through our aligned strengths, expansive networks, and maritime expertise", he
added.
Also commenting on the partnership, Paul Leand, CEO of AMA Capital Partners, said “We are delighted to partner with ABL. The opportunity to expand our platform in both restructuring and origination, most especially into the JOLCO and Japanese market, is a natural fit for both our expertise and that of ABL. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”
