Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,553 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Packaging Design for Beer Bottles (MJA-244)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I’m a bartender, and I wanted to create an improved beer or beverage bottle that would ease the task of opening the bottle,” said an inventor, from The Entrance North, NSW, Australia, “so I invented the DRINK LINC. My design ensures that a bottle opener is readily available and easily accessible when needed.”

The invention provides an improved packaging design for beer. In doing so, it enables a person to quickly and easily remove the screw cap/pop top. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle of finding or carrying a separate bottle opener. The invention features a safe and durable design to help prevent possible injury, and it is easy to use so it is ideal for bars, restaurants, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Packaging Design for Beer Bottles (MJA-244)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more