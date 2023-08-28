SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Bausch Health Companies Inc.(BHC) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHC) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Bausch investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“B+L”), including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff. The complaint also alleges that the spinoff was done not to benefit shareholders but instead to undermine plaintiff lawsuits stemming from securities laws violations in 2016. Defendants’ statements about the B+L spinoff have caused significant damages for Bausch investors. On August 6, 2020, when the spinoff was announced, Bausch’s stock closed at $20.13 per share. The stock traded as high as $34.38 per share before falling to its current trading prices of under $10 per share.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Bausch during the relevant time frame, you have until September 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

