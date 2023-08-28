SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTAI) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BioXcel investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bioxcel-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=44790&wire=3

BTAI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in BioXcel during the relevant time frame, you have until September 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com