NPAW Pioneers Industry-Standard Data Privacy Protection with ISO/IEC 27701 Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- NPAW, the global leader in advanced analytics and multi-CDN solutions for online video services, today announced its achievement of the ISO/IEC 27701 certification, the international standard for privacy information management.
This Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) standard acts as a privacy extension to the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management certification, providing broad requirements, guidelines, and controls that can be tailored to particular business needs and regulations including GDPR. These are audited by both internal and external parties, providing a record of standard adherence.
Achieving ISO 27701 certification marks a milestone for NPAW, demonstrating that the company proactively supports the latest global governance, privacy, and risk management strategies before they become standards in the SaaS analytics industry. The certification sets a benchmark in personal data privacy protection, requiring a company to connect data privacy protocols with an information security management system and implement a functional, comprehensive internal system to handle privacy concerns.
“At NPAW, we understand that privacy is not just a requirement, but a fundamental right. We recognize the critical role that privacy plays in analytics software, where vast amounts of data are processed daily,” said Sergi Laencina, Chief Information and Security Officer of NPAW. “Our ISO/IEC 27701 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to data security and privacy. This commitment sets us apart from our competitors, offering our clients an added layer of trust and assurance that their data is not only secure but also handled with the utmost respect for privacy."
About NPAW
NPAW is an acknowledged global leader in technology innovations that track and analyze video consumption, user behavior, quality of experience, and quality of service, helping online streaming services grow. NPAW has over a decade of experience developing groundbreaking, scalable analytics solutions to optimize performance and user engagement, helping customers to build media experiences that maximize revenue. Its suite of analytics apps provides advanced visibility and actionable insights on platform performance, audience behavior, advertising and content efficiency, as well as app navigation in real-time to support data-driven decisions. NPAW serves more than 190 video services and processes over 100 billion plays per year worldwide. Established in 2008 by co-founders of the video streaming service Wuaki TV, which was later sold to Rakuten, NPAW has offices in Barcelona and New York with teams around the world.
Brian McWilliams
This Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) standard acts as a privacy extension to the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management certification, providing broad requirements, guidelines, and controls that can be tailored to particular business needs and regulations including GDPR. These are audited by both internal and external parties, providing a record of standard adherence.
Achieving ISO 27701 certification marks a milestone for NPAW, demonstrating that the company proactively supports the latest global governance, privacy, and risk management strategies before they become standards in the SaaS analytics industry. The certification sets a benchmark in personal data privacy protection, requiring a company to connect data privacy protocols with an information security management system and implement a functional, comprehensive internal system to handle privacy concerns.
“At NPAW, we understand that privacy is not just a requirement, but a fundamental right. We recognize the critical role that privacy plays in analytics software, where vast amounts of data are processed daily,” said Sergi Laencina, Chief Information and Security Officer of NPAW. “Our ISO/IEC 27701 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to data security and privacy. This commitment sets us apart from our competitors, offering our clients an added layer of trust and assurance that their data is not only secure but also handled with the utmost respect for privacy."
About NPAW
NPAW is an acknowledged global leader in technology innovations that track and analyze video consumption, user behavior, quality of experience, and quality of service, helping online streaming services grow. NPAW has over a decade of experience developing groundbreaking, scalable analytics solutions to optimize performance and user engagement, helping customers to build media experiences that maximize revenue. Its suite of analytics apps provides advanced visibility and actionable insights on platform performance, audience behavior, advertising and content efficiency, as well as app navigation in real-time to support data-driven decisions. NPAW serves more than 190 video services and processes over 100 billion plays per year worldwide. Established in 2008 by co-founders of the video streaming service Wuaki TV, which was later sold to Rakuten, NPAW has offices in Barcelona and New York with teams around the world.
Brian McWilliams
NPAW
+ +1 3108384010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn