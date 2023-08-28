WALD INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Waldencast plc (WALD) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Waldencast’s previously disclosed financial results which included those of Obagi (with whom Waldencast combined through a SPAC merger consummated on July 27, 2022).

More specifically, on May 2, 2023, Waldencast announced that it would not timely file its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 (FYE 2022) financial statements, blaming “certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC products for the Vietnam market.”

Then, on June 5, 2023, the company announced that it obtained a waiver of default (through June 30, 2023) from its lenders who extended approximately $217 million in term and revolving loans that would otherwise result from the company’s failure to timely deliver its FYE 2022 and Q1 2023 financial reports.

Most recently, on July 5, 2023, Waldencast announced that it would restate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and for the quarterly periods ended Mar. 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 as a result of improper revenue recognition involving Obagi sales to its Southeast Asia distributor. Among other things, Waldencast said it “expects the revenue in connection with sales of its Obagi products for the Vietnam market during second half of fiscal year 2022 to be reduced to zero from its prior expectation of $33 million[.]”

These events have driven the price of Waldencast shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Waldencast cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

