Biliary Tract Cancer Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Merck, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Basilea, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, BMS, Leap

New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biliary Tract Cancer Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2032, Examines DelveInsight

The biliary tract cancer market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in upcoming novel treatment options, increasing market size due to increasing incidence, increasing global healthcare investment and funding, and because of an increase in the number of patients taking the therapies.

DelveInsight’s Biliary Tract Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, biliary tract cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the biliary tract cancer market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2022, the total incident cases of biliary tract cancer were found to be ~38,000 in the 7MM. The most number of biliary tract cancer cases were found in Japan followed by the US.

Leading biliary tract cancer companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Rain Oncology Inc, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, DualityBio Inc., and others are developing novel biliary tract cancer drugs that can be available in the biliary tract cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel biliary tract cancer drugs that can be available in the biliary tract cancer market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for biliary tract cancer treatment include Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Futibatinib (TAS-120), Melphalan, E7090 (tasurgratinib), TT-00420, ARQ 087 (Derazantinib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, XmAb20717, Nivolumab + DKN-01, CTX-009, MEDI5752, Brigimadlin, ZB131, GQ1001, BNT141, SO-C101, CT-0508, RAIN-32, AVA6000, DB-1303, and others.

Biliary Tract Cancer Overview

Biliary tract cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare but aggressive malignancy that originates in the bile ducts. These ducts play a crucial role in transporting bile from the liver to the small intestine to aid in digestion. Biliary tract cancer can occur in various parts of the biliary system, including the intrahepatic, perihilar, and distal bile ducts. The exact causes of biliary tract cancer remain largely unclear, but certain risk factors have been identified. Chronic inflammation of the bile ducts, often due to conditions like primary sclerosing cholangitis or chronic biliary stones, is thought to contribute to the development of this cancer. Additionally, infections with certain parasites, exposure to certain chemicals, and genetic factors may also play a role in its onset.

Symptoms of biliary tract cancer can be subtle in the early stages, making diagnosis challenging. As the disease progresses, patients may experience jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, itching, and changes in bowel habits. These symptoms are often nonspecific and can be mistaken for other conditions, underscoring the importance of timely and accurate diagnosis. Diagnosing biliary tract cancer typically involves a combination of imaging tests, such as CT scans, MRIs, and endoscopic procedures like endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). Biopsy samples obtained during these procedures can help confirm the presence of cancerous cells and determine the cancer's extent and characteristics. Advanced techniques like molecular profiling of the tumor may also aid in treatment planning and prognosis assessment.







Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The biliary tract cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current biliary tract cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The biliary tract cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Biliary Tract Cancer Incident Cases

Total Biliary Tract Cancer Age-Specific Cases

Total Biliary Tract Cancer Stage-Specific Cases

Total Biliary Tract Cancer Mutation-Specific Cases

Total Biliary Tract Cancer Treated Cases

Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment Market

Biliary tract cancer treatment is a complex and evolving field that demands a comprehensive approach. Early diagnosis is crucial, as these cancers often present late and are challenging to detect. Surgical resection remains the gold standard for localized tumors, encompassing procedures like the Whipple procedure for pancreaticobiliary cancers and liver resection for intrahepatic bile duct tumors. However, the intricate anatomy of the biliary tract can make surgery difficult. For inoperable or advanced cases, chemotherapy regimens combining drugs like gemcitabine and cisplatin have demonstrated efficacy in slowing tumor progression and improving survival rates. Targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies targeting specific cellular markers, have shown promise in clinical trials. Immunotherapy, designed to enhance the body's immune response against cancer cells, is also being explored as a potential biliary tract cancer treatment avenue.

In cases where curative approaches are not possible, palliative care steps in to manage symptoms like jaundice, pain, and digestive issues, significantly improving the patient’s quality of life. Additionally, interventional radiology techniques like stent placement can alleviate biliary obstruction, enhancing bile flow and reducing discomfort. As our understanding of the molecular underpinnings of biliary tract cancers advances, precision medicine approaches are emerging. Genetic profiling of tumors allows for targeted therapies tailored to an individual's specific cancer characteristics. Clinical trials investigating new drugs and treatment strategies continue to expand, fostering hope for improved outcomes and extended survival for individuals battling biliary tract cancer.

Key Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies and Companies

Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Futibatinib (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

Melphalan: Delcath Systems

E7090 (tasurgratinib): Eisai

TT-00420: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

ARQ 087 (Derazantinib): Basilea Pharmaceutica

Lenvima (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks and BeiGene

XmAb20717: Xencor, Inc.

Nivolumab + DKN-01: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics

MEDI5752: AstraZeneca

Brigimadlin: Boehringer Ingelheim

ZB131: ZielBio, Inc.

GQ1001: GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

BNT141: BioNTech SE

SO-C101: SOTIO Biotech

CT-0508: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

RAIN-32: Rain Oncology Inc

AVA6000: Avacta Life Sciences Ltd

DB-1303: DualityBio Inc.

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Dynamics

The biliary tract cancer market dynamics reflect a complex interplay of factors that influence research, diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes. Over the past decade, there has been a growing recognition of the significance of biliary tract cancers, encompassing gallbladder cancer, intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct cancers. This heightened awareness has spurred increased research funding, leading to advancements in understanding the molecular and genetic basis of these cancers. Consequently, targeted therapies and immunotherapies have emerged as promising treatment avenues, reshaping the therapeutic landscape.

Global awareness campaigns and patient advocacy groups have played a pivotal role in fostering understanding and empathy for individuals affected by biliary tract cancers. These efforts are not only influencing research priorities but are also driving regulatory changes that expedite drug approvals and ensure equitable access to novel treatments. Moreover, the evolving landscape of value-based healthcare is incentivizing pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to collaborate on outcome-driven models, optimizing treatment protocols and cost-effectiveness.

However, challenges persist in early detection and accurate diagnosis, often resulting in late-stage presentations with limited treatment options. The biliary tract cancer market is witnessing an evolution in diagnostic techniques, including improved imaging modalities and minimally invasive procedures, enhancing the potential for earlier intervention. Additionally, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are fostering the development of innovative treatment approaches, ultimately providing renewed hope for patients.

Biliary tract cancer market dynamics are further influenced by factors such as regulatory policies, reimbursement mechanisms, and patient access to advanced therapies. The demand for personalized medicine is driving the demand for companion diagnostics and targeted therapies, prompting a shift towards more tailored and effective treatment strategies. As research continues to unravel the complexities of biliary tract cancer, the market dynamics are poised to evolve, offering new opportunities to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Biliary Tract Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Biliary Tract Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Biliary Tract Cancer Companies Merck Sharp & Dohme, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Rain Oncology Inc, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, DualityBio Inc., and others Key Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Futibatinib (TAS-120), Melphalan, E7090 (tasurgratinib), TT-00420, ARQ 087 (Derazantinib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, XmAb20717, Nivolumab + DKN-01, CTX-009, MEDI5752, Brigimadlin, ZB131, GQ1001, BNT141, SO-C101, CT-0508, RAIN-32, AVA6000, DB-1303, and others

Scope of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Biliary Tract Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Biliary Tract Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Biliary Tract Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Biliary Tract Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Biliary Tract Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Biliary Tract Cancer Market Analysis 12. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

