EU-supported public administration programme in Moldova graduates second cohort 

The second cohort of the joint programme of public administration of the European Union and the Government of the Republic of Moldova graduated in Moldova. The graduation ceremony took place on 26 August in Chisinau.

During two months, 29 young people worked together with public administration officials. Senior EU experts also acted as mentors.

The young people received extensive training in different sectors of public administration and had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the work of many institutions.

The trainees received a monthly stipend from the European Union.

The young people included in the programme were selected on a competitive basis. Among the finalists of the programme are students, master’s students and recent graduates of higher education institutions from Moldova and other countries.

This is the second time the programme has been held. Of the 47 graduates of the previous programme, some are already employed in the public sector.

Find out more

Press release