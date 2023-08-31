Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Susan Tedeschi's "Just Won't Burn"

Multi-Grammy Winner Tom Hambridge Grammy Nominated LP "Just Won't Burn" by Susan Tedeschi, Produced by Tom Hambridge

Tedeschi's Grammy-Nominated Album was Produced by Multi-Grammy Winner Tom Hambridge

I knew Susan was special the first time I heard her sing and play guitar” — Tom Hambridge

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-five years ago, the world was set ablaze by the release of a remarkable album that would leave an indelible mark on the music industry and launch a star that would shine brighter with each passing year. Today, we join fans and critics alike in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Susan Tedeschi's Grammy-nominated LP, "Just Won't Burn," a soul-stirring masterpiece produced by multi-Grammy winner, Tom Hambridge.

Tedeschi's infectious blend of soul, blues, and rock captivated hearts and garnered her widespread recognition as a powerful force in the contemporary blues music scene. Her unparalleled vocals, evocative storytelling, and virtuosic guitar skills instantly mesmerized listeners and cemented her status as a true iconoclast in the making.

The dynamic synergy between Tedeschi and producer Hambridge turned "Just Won't Burn" into a tour de force that broke barriers and resonated with audiences across the globe. Hambridge's masterful touch brought out the raw emotion and authenticity in every note, capturing the essence of Tedeschi's soulful voice and infusing the album with an electrifying energy.

"Just Won't Burn" not only catapulted Susan Tedeschi's career to stratospheric heights but also garnered her a well-deserved Grammy nomination, further solidifying her place among the elite artists of her time. The album's unforgettable tracks, from the sultry top ten hit single "It Hurt So Bad” featuring Susan’s passionate pure from the gut vocal performance to the electrifying high powered “Rock Me Right" have stood the test of time, inspiring countless musicians and music lovers throughout the years. Both songs written by Tom Hambridge.

Says Hambridge: “I knew Susan was special the first time I heard her sing and play guitar. She was and still is frighteningly great! A true powerhouse performer and that beautiful voice! She’s the real deal there is nobody like her. We had such a great time recording this album. I love her work with Tedeschi Trucks and I am so happy for all her well-deserved success!

Reflecting on the album's profound impact, Rolling Stone's Senior Music Editor, Sarah Robinson, commented, "There's something timeless about 'Just Won't Burn' that continues to captivate audiences, even twenty-five years later. Susan Tedeschi's heartfelt delivery and Tom Hambridge's impeccable production are a match made in musical heaven."