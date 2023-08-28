Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“Hawaiian Electric”) (NYSE: HE). The action charges Hawaiian Electric with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Hawaiian Electric’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Hawaiian Electric’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 23, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 28, 2019 THROUGH AUGUST 16, 2023

HAWAIIAN ELECTRICS’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on February 28, 2019 when Hawaiian Electric filed its Annual Report which stated, among other things, that the company had “appropriately responded to environmental conditions.”

In early August 2023, a series of severe wildfires broke out in Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui. The most destructive fire began in West Maui near the town of Lahaina on the morning of August 8, 2023. By that afternoon, intense winds had knocked down approximately 30 utility poles throughout Maui, resulting in at least 15 separate outages impacting more than 12,400 customers. Moreover, videos captured by local residents showed that downed power lines belonging to Hawaiian Electric appeared to have ignited at least several of the fires. Ultimately, the wind-driven fires prompted evacuations, caused widespread damage, and have killed at least 114 people, with some 850 others still missing in Lahaina.

On August 12, 2023, news outlets began reporting that Hawaiian Electric lacked the proper policies and procedures to mitigate the impact of the wildfires. Specifically, it was revealed that, at the time the wildfires began, the company did not maintain a public power shutoff plan—i.e., a plan in which electricity is intentionally cut off to areas where strong wind events could cause the fires to spread. On this news, Hawaiian Electric’s stock price fell $10.94 per share, or 33.76%, to close at $21.46 per share on August 14, 2023.

Then, on August 16, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Hawaiian Electric is meeting with firms that specialize in restructuring advisory work and exploring options for the various financial and legal challenges that the company faces as a consequence from the Maui wildfires.

Finally, on August 17, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Hawaiian Electric had for years been aware of the threat posed by wildfire but waited years to act. Specifically, the report stated that between 2019 and 2022, Hawaiian Electric spent less than $245,000 on wildfire-specific projects on Maui and did not seek state approval to raise utility rates to pay for broad wildfire safety improvements until 2022. Following this news, Hawaiian Electric's stock price fell $2.54 per share, or 17.43%, to close at $12.03 per share on August 17, 2023.

Hawaiian Electric investors may, no later than October 23, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class. The class action complaint against Hawaiian Electric, Bhangal v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-04332, is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

