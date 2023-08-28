Encore Data Products Co-Sponsors a Content Creation Kit Contest with HamiltonBuhl

Lafayette, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, a Lafayette, CO-based supplier of equipment and tools frequently used in classrooms and for remote learning such audio-visual technology, has partnered with HamiltonBuhl in sponsoring the Content Creation Kit Contest. Those interested will need to complete an online form. One winner will be randomly drawn, and this individual will receive a HamiltonBuhl MPSK-CT2 Media Production Studio Content Creation Kit #2. Unlimited entries are allowed for each individual, as well as for each school, district, or education agency. The winner will be informed via phone and/or by email.

The HamiltonBuhl MPSK-CT2 Media Production Studio Content Creation Kit #2 allows students to become content creators, instead of just consumers. This kit can help students in building media production, live-streaming and presentation skills while also providing them with more opportunities for learning about digital citizenship. It also provides the opportunity to gain experience in creating work for a broader audience instead of just their teacher, while also realizing their responsibilities to a real audience.

The HamiltonBuhl Content Creation Kit #2 has a number of components. One component is the On-Air!™ Podcast Kit (PCAST4), which includes the USB Omnidirectional/Cardioid Podcasting Microphone with Desktop Stand, a Round Microphone Windscreen/Pop Filter, and a Folding Sound Isolation Shield. The second component is the Portable Podcast Mixer Production System (PCASTM) and the third component is the Smart-Trek Deluxe Headphones (ST1BK).

The portable USB type-C multi-functional microphone offers the flexibility and versatility that is needed for performing quality broadcasts, from almost any location, with clear and rich sound. The PCASTM allows the simplification of the production process through the combination of a number of digital audio mixing equipment into one comprehensive solution and is very easy to set up and use. The Smart-Trek™ deluxe headphones included in the kit are sleek, durable, and versatile, and can be used with a wide range of technologies.

Established in 2006, Encore Data Products is a privately held company that offers high quality equipment and technology equipment and tools to the business, government, education, health and fitness, and hospitality industries. They have an ever-expanding inventory of leading brand products, while offering competitive pricing, easy ordering, and free shipping. Always focused on delivering the best possible service for their clients to help them get the most out of their investment in tools and equipment for improving their business, health, and learning environments. They have a wide range of audio-visual equipment, including bulk headphones, classroom headphones and headsets, and bulk earbuds; webcams and document cameras; group communication systems and listening centers; Chromebook, laptop and iPad charging carts, cabinets, stations; and more for schools, businesses, and other groups.

HamiltonBuhl is a leader in the design and manufacture of electronics and presentation equipment for education and industry. From humble beginnings in 1933 as Hamilton Electronics to a 2011 merger with Buhl Industries, HamiltonBuhl has grown as an innovator. They bring well over 100 years of combined history and experience to meet the challenges of learners and educators during a time of rapidly advancing technology. Their mission is to enhance the teaching and learning experience through innovative classroom technology.

