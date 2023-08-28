INSTITUTIONAL BANKER AND ADVISOR ABHINAV SHARMA AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
We are pleased to welcome Abhinav to our alumni network, knowing his ability to influence client direction on effective risk-taking, management, and governance will be highly valued.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Abhinav Sharma of Hong Kong.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Abhinav serves as an independent advisor on market risk, asset-liability management, and alternative assets. Prior to this work, he was the Head of Institutional Client Solutions Group, Asia, for HSBC, based in Hong Kong, where he led a team guiding clients on balance sheet risk-return requirements, hedging, liquidity and capital management, asset sourcing & disposal, and financing of strategic portfolios. Abhinav earned his MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and his B-Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
"Like so many, Abhinav came to our program at the recommendation of another graduate," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are pleased to welcome him to our alumni network, knowing his ability to influence client direction on effective risk-taking, management, and governance will be highly valued."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The Certificate in Risk Governance® program is an interesting and holistic course that provides great perspective across financial, legal, technology, environment & sustainability, and other essential areas of risk management,” said Mr. Sharma.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program