Operative AOS Now Fully Available on Google Cloud

Next-Generation Order Management Solution Delivers Interoperability Across Converged Ad Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative is announcing that AOS, a modern operating system for advertising, is now live on Google Cloud and accessible through Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easy for Google Cloud customers to seamlessly integrate AOS into their end-to-end advertising workflow. Now, retail, digital, and linear media organizations can use AOS as a connective tissue on Google Cloud to converge advertising workflows and power next-generation revenue operations.



“Many of the world's largest media companies use AOS to power their ad sales businesses with a modern approach that delivers truly automated and converged ad sales. The Google Cloud platform delivers the scale, speed, and interoperability required to enable AOS customers to grow their business, within a flexible and secure infrastructure,” said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Google Cloud provides a modern cloud environment for retail, digital and linear media organizations to seamlessly power advertising workflows across their ecosystem. Now with AOS on Google Cloud, customers can re-imagine their advertising solutions with technology that delivers innovation in the marketplace.

Operative’s AOS allows media organizations to centralize their advertising operations in a single modern platform, with end-to-end interoperability across their advertising business. Doing so enables automation of internal and external configurable workflows throughout the ad management lifecycle, while unlocking actionable insights across business operations and cross-platform data sets. Retail, digital and linear media organizations can significantly increase the throughput, efficiency, and scale of their advertising businesses.

“Google Cloud customers now have access to a powerful solution for advertising operations. Our partnership with Google Cloud delivers on our mission to unify, automate, and optimize the full advertising workflow. AOS is used by the world’s largest media companies and is now even more accessible to all media networks through Google Cloud, delivering a secure, scalable, and fully interoperable solution that works seamlessly through the cloud, and creating enormous opportunity for growth through converged sales and operations,” said Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer at Operative.

About Operative

Operative makes advertising work for media companies. Hundreds of the world’s top brands rely on Operative’s family of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, and deliver audiences & outcomes to their buyers. Processing more than $50 billion in annual advertising revenue, Operative unlocks the full value of media. For more information visit www.operative.com .

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com