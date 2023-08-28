BlockBeats: Improving Crypto Technology Through Advanced Blockchain Infrastructure

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology is already recognized by McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, and JP Morgan & Chase as one of the leading technologies critical to the future world economy.





Since its rise to the mainstream in 2017, companies, institutions, and startups have rushed to adopt blockchain technology and apply distributed ledger systems to their company systems. The blockchain is a “force multiplier” technology that can be applied to hundreds of industries such as banking, investing, payments, supply chain, storage, governance, and most importantly, decentralized applications (DApps).

BlockBeats has recognized this trend and is developing its own blockchain platform to service the 21st-century digital economy. BlockBeats is an all-in-one decentralized application (DApp) platform and next-generation smart contract that’s striving to empower and advance the world of blockchain.

BlockBeats’ value proposition and contribution to the industry are seen with its wide range of products: a native blockchain, a native cryptocurrency coin, an exchange, a token swapping mechanism, an NFT marketplace, a native wallet, and a self-developed crypto bridging function.

Introducing The Bitica Blockchain: The Engine That Powers An Ecosystem

The BlockBeats blockchain, the Bitica Blockchain, is a highly scalable and high-speed secure blockchain platform that has low transaction costs. It’s a public chain that’s tailor-designed to serve as the ecosystem’s foundation and provide the infrastructure for a wide range of advanced Web3 applications.

Bitica’s selling point is its blockchain can handle larger data sets and accept different programming languages, which provides enhanced data-transaction capabilities and more efficient access to developers who will be able to use this data to improve market inefficiencies and realize the full potential of AI.

The Bitica Blockchain prioritizes security, stability, customizability, and extensibility, and can reach a performance rate of up to 1,000 TPS. The Bitica blockchain is what gives BlockBeats the power to build and scale applications like exchanges, DEXs, swaps, NFT markets, wallets, and bridges.

You can’t construct a castle on a foundation of sand. That’s why BlockBeats is building a robust blockchain that can support an ecosystem of decentralized applications (DApps) and an expanding economy with active users.

BBDC: Exploring The BlockBeats Platform Token

In the crypto and blockchain world, a blockchain’s native cryptocurrency coin or a protocol’s native token is the supreme feature. The token is the main character in a blockchain protocol’s growth story. A decentralized token that’s available to investors or traders on the market, or to users of the application, is what assigns value to the protocol.

The BlockBeats Token, BBDC, was created in 2023. BBDC is a platform, utility, transactional, trading, and payment token that can be used in BlockBeats products such as the Bitica Swap, Bitica Exchange, Bitica NFT Marketplace, Bitica Pay, and Bitica Wallet.

In the future, BBDC will introduce additional integrations with other blockchains. Furthermore, BlockBeats has ambitions to synthesize its ecosystem and the BBDC coin with the traditional financial industry through a fully licensed bank, Bitica Crypto Bank.

The Crypto Market Is Expanding and Web3 Needs Are Growing: BlockBeats’ Comprehensive Suite of Features

The entire crypto market is valued at over $1 trillion dollars and there are an estimated 400 million crypto users worldwide. Focusing specifically on DeFi, the DeFi market is valued at around $40 billion. Within DeFi, DEXs hold $12 billion in TVL, bridges hold $9 billion, derivatives hold $1 billion, and payments hold $180 million. Therefore, BlockBeats is creating a platform that will capture this value and market potential as the industry matures.

On the blockchain and NFT side, the global blockchain technology market size is valued at over $10 billion, and NFT trading volumes are expanding again to the $300 and greater million range.

BlockBeats’ products like Bitica Exchange will allow users to buy and sell different currencies. Bitica Swap will allow individuals to privately and securely trade with each other peer-to-peer. Bitica Pay and Wallet will allow online stores and local businesses to settle payments and integrate crypto technology into their systems. The Bitica Bridge will allow investors to transfer digital assets from one chain to another chain.

In essence, BlockBeats is primed to be a favorable platform for a large market of crypto participants.

About BlockBeats

BlockBeats is a blockchain smart technology platform that’s striving to advance the world of blockchain finance and the digital economy. BlockBeats believes in financial freedom and economic independence, which it strives to advance through decentralized technologies and cryptocurrencies such as its native BBDC Token. BlockBeats has built multiple in-house products such as Bitica Swap, Bitica Exchange, Bitica NFT Marketplace, and Bitica Wallet.

