WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout history, Jewish High Holidays services have typically come with a charge, enticing prospective members with the promise of 2 free tickets per family as a benefit. In a groundbreaking move, Temple Beth El, the second oldest and esteemed non-orthodox synagogue in West Palm Beach, challenges a historical tradition by proudly announcing that it will be offering its High Holidays services for free. However, this initiative marks a significant shift in the way spiritual and religious services are accessed, emphasizing inclusivity, accessibility, and the true essence of community.



Rabbi-Cantor Gastón Bogomolni, a visionary of our modern age and a leading advocate for change within the community, passionately articulated, "Spirituality is no longer a commodity for sale; that era has passed. The very paradigm has undergone a transformation, leading us to firmly believe that the privileges of membership should extend beyond the confines of acquiring high holydays tickets. Our members will now be entitled to a host of distinct benefits that transcend the pursuit of spirituality. The essence of connecting with the divine is beyond valuation. It is our conviction that no one should ever be required to pay for access to our synagogue to nourish their spiritual yearnings. This principle holds especially true during the deeply profound occasions of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The doors of our sacred sanctuary stand open and free, welcoming the entire community with open arms, transcending backgrounds, race, gender, level of observance, financial status, and creed."

Rebbetzin Marcela Gomez-Bogomolni, social worker, and known for her deep commitment to community engagement, echoed this sentiment. "Temple Beth El has always been a place of connection and unity. By offering our High Holidays services for free, we are reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all members of the community can find a spiritual home here."

President Dr. Moshe Adler added, "Our decision to provide free access to High Holidays services aligns with our core values. Temple Beth El has a rich history of almost a century, and it's time to usher in a new era where spiritual fulfillment is not bound by financial considerations."

Executive Director Alan Bell underlined the importance of this change. "We are embracing a new era of synagogue services that prioritizes the authenticity of the experience over financial barriers. We believe this decision will resonate with our community and lead to a stronger sense of unity and purpose."

Board Member Dan Benamoz, an advocate for a free and open High Holy Days experience, stated, "At Temple Beth El, we're fortunate to have an iconic Sanctuary with 1000 seats. Our 100 years old historic landmarked Yeckes Family Chapel stands as a testament to our dedication to serving the community. It's only fitting that we extend this legacy by ensuring that everyone, regardless of their means, can access the spiritual nourishment they seek."

Temple Beth El, an egalitarian liberal non-orthodox synagogue affiliated with the conservative movement, has always embraced an open-minded, flexible, renewal, non-judgmental, and open-hearted outlook. The upcoming High Holy Days Services and programs, complete with a 5-piece musical ensemble led by their own world renown Rabbi-Cantor Gastón Bogomolni, will be dynamic, meaningful, and designed to cater to all ages. The services will incorporate elements of singing, tradition, introspection, dancing, meditation, and engaging activities for all, including babysitting and childcare services and special K-12 activities.

This initiative stands as a beacon of change, redefining the relationship between spirituality and accessibility. Temple Beth El welcomes all to join in celebrating the High Holidays without any financial constraints. For more information and mandatory registration, please visit www.bethelwpb.com

CONTACT:

561-833-0339

rabbiassistant@bethelwpb.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8854a17-f65e-46fa-8b02-e6c2f859e88e