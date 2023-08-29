Professional Planning Services Has Partnered with Income For Life to Help Retirees STAY RETIRED
Chris Lester Provides a Common-Sense Approach to Solve Retirees Number One Concern
It’s the taxes, it’s the taxes, it’s the taxes. We have to look closely at how taxes in the future will affect your retirement income. It’s such a key piece of the puzzle that many planners overlook.”CREAM RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With four decades experience in the financial industry, Chris Lester ChFC®, RICP®, CCPS®, NSSA, CLTC®, and his staff have helped hundreds of families secure their retirements. While the number one concern of most Americans is running out of money in retirement, Chris provides his clients with guaranteed incomes they cannot outlive.
— Chris Lester, RICP®
In fact, as the President of Professional Planning Services, Chris is a Retirement Income Certified Planner (RICP®) and specializes in making sure his clients don’t run out of money in retirement. To further this goal, Chris has partnered with Income For Life, a national company that will help him and his staff reach even more retirees and pre-retires to provide peace of mind for them and their families.
Chris provides clients with comprehensive future planning focused on how taxes can and will affect income in retirement and utilizes advanced technology to tailor solutions to each family’s needs. Retirement planning with Professional Planning Services is about assuring clients receive thorough planning focusing on maximizing income when it matters most.
In an era of high inflation and ever-increasing living expenses, proper retirement planning is more important than ever. As always, Chris Lester and Professional Planning Services are poised to assist families. With Income For Life as an additional resource, Chris and PPS are able to assist more clients than ever before.
Matt Nelson, President/CEO of Income For Life and host of The Income For Life Show, is proud to bring Chris Lester and Professional Planning Services into the IFL Affiliate family. "At Income For Life, we are excited to introduce Chris Lester and his team at Professional Planning Services as the exclusive IFL Affiliate office in New Jersey. We look forward to working with Chris and his team in any capacity we can to help retirees and near retirees STAY retired."
Chris Lester offers Investment Advisory Services through Retirement Wealth Advisors, Inc. (RWA) an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Professional Planning Services and RWA are not affiliated.
Any comments regarding guaranteed income streams refer only to fixed insurance products. They do not refer, in any way to securities or investment advisory products. Fixed Insurance and Annuity product guarantees are subject to the claims paying ability of the issuing company.
The National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) certification was obtained on 12/7/22 by completing eight hours of course work, passing a certification exam. Certificate renewal requires sixteen hours of biennial continuing education and payment of a fee. The NSSA certification is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any other government agency. More information regarding the certification can be found at https://nationalsocialsecurityassociation.com/become-an-advisor/.
