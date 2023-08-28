Lost Hiker on Mt. Kearsarge North

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 28, 2023

Bartlett, NH – On August 25, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a lost hiker in the vicinity of Mt. Kearsarge North in Bartlett, NH. Bradford Nelson, 39, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hiked to the summit of Mt. Kearsarge North. He explored the summit and spent some time off trail. After some time he realized that he was lost, was unable to self-rescue due to the cold wet weather, and he had no light. He called 911 for assistance at approximately 11:00 p.m. The coordinate received by 911 placed him approximately 3.1 miles from the trailhead parking area.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the call. Nelson was located near the summit at 2:40 a.m. He was provided with warm clothing, food, water, and a headlamp and escorted back to his vehicle at the trailhead parking area arriving at 5:15 a.m.

