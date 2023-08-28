CloudDefense.AI Launches on AWS Marketplace: Empowering Businesses with Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions
Our inclusion in the AWS Marketplace is a significant step towards ensuring that businesses can easily access and leverage our advanced security solutions. ”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a trailblazing leader in the realm of Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), is proud to announce its official presence on the AWS Marketplace. This strategic move further solidifies CloudDefense.AI's commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive security solutions to modern businesses seeking to fortify their cloud environments. The CloudDefense.AI platform, designed to ensure end-to-end code-to-cloud protection, is now easily accessible to organizations through the AWS Marketplace.
— Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI's presence on the AWS Marketplace introduces an enhanced level of convenience for businesses looking to bolster their cloud security. The platform's array of security and quality testing solutions, which includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), API testing, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlement Management (CIEM), and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), empowers organizations to navigate the complex landscape of cloud security with confidence.
Cloud misconfigurations, security vulnerabilities, and compliance risks continue to challenge businesses as they embrace cloud technologies. CloudDefense.AI's platform, driven by cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence, offers intelligent recommendations and remediations to proactively address these challenges. By combining cloud security and DevSecOps practices, CloudDefense.AI empowers businesses to protect their assets comprehensively.
For more information about CloudDefense.AI's presence on the AWS Marketplace and its full suite of security and quality testing solutions, visit the AWS Marketplace listing. Click here to visit.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI is a pioneering cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider that offers a comprehensive suite of security and quality testing solutions. Ranging from Static and Dynamic Application Security Testing (SAST and DAST) to Software Composition Analysis (SCA), API testing, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlement Management (CIEM), and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), CloudDefense.AI's platform ensures end-to-end code-to-cloud protection for businesses of all sizes.
