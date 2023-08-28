Maris-Tech will Exhibit Its Innovative Video Streaming Technologies at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas

Maris-Tech’s solutions are suitable for integration with all types of commercial unmanned platforms

Rehovot, Israel, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, announced its participation in the upcoming Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada (September 5-7, 2023), at booth 941. The Company will be demonstrating its flagship products, including the innovative Jupiter family and other ruggedized solutions for drone platforms.

The Commercial UAV Expo is an important international trade show and conference highlighting leading unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) trends and technology, focusing on the evolving global interest and demand for integrated drone technology solutions for a wide range of commercial and other applications. Maris-Tech will be presenting its unique, powerful solutions incorporating video streaming and AI acceleration for autonomous remote platforms.

"This is the second year that we will be participating in this exciting international show. We are looking forward to showcasing Maris-Tech's high-performance edge-AI computing and low-latency video streaming solutions for integration on various drones, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) and other unmanned platforms. Maris-Tech will present the strengths of our innovative technologies and payloads to help drive the industry forward, providing superior UAV performance and operational capabilities to meet current and future needs of the UAV industry," said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.

