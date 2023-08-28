Energy Capital Vietnam Expands Maritime Security Council with the Appointment of Former Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Rear Admiral James Rendón, U.S. Coast Guard, Retired, joins council chaired by Admiral Samuel J. Locklear, U.S. Navy, Retired

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into energy and infrastructure within Vietnam, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rear Admiral James Rendón, U.S. Coast Guard, Retired to its recently formed Maritime Security Council. Rear Admiral Rendón joins Vice Admiral Sean A. Pybus, U.S. Navy, Retired on the council chaired by ECV Advisory Board member Admiral Samuel J. Locklear, U.S. Navy, Retired.



Energy Capital Vietnam’s Maritime Security Council (MSC) was formed to identify, inform, and incorporate the implementation of international best standards and practices for safe and secure maritime trade, inform and assist applicable policy development, and promote ECV’s development mission and values within Vietnam.

“Rear Admiral Rendón’s experience at the top of the U.S. Coast Guard’s leadership and U.S. Pacific Command brings a vital perspective to the mission of the MSC,” noted David Lewis, Chairman and CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam. “Maritime security is not a single entity or action. Instead, it’s a nexus of several maritime concerns ranging from national security, human security, and economic viability. Rear Admiral Rendón’s knowledge will ensure an inclusive and holistic approach to maritime security as our work in Vietnam advances.”

“Vietnam’s future as a manufacturing hub and relationship with the West depends on the security of its seacoasts and ships from all over the world to freely navigate its waterways, ports, and sea access,” said Rear Admiral Rendón. “I look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues at Energy Capital Vietnam in playing our part to assist in Vietnam’s maritime security.”

About ECV:

Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) is a Houston, Texas-based project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into Vietnam’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Learn more at: www.ecvholdings.com

