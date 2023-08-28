Introducing Galxe Protocol: Revolutionizing Decentralized and Private Identity Ownership in Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galxe , the leading platform for building Web3 communities, today announced the upcoming launch of Galxe Protocol , a permissionless self-sovereign identity infrastructure that will grant users full control over their private data and identity, redefining the issuance and verification of credentials in Web3.



With a remarkable journey spanning two years, Galxe has fostered the growth of over 3,000 partners, such as Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon, and more, and issued more than 100 million credentials to over 12 million unique users through reward-based campaigns and on-chain loyalty programs. Building upon its existing frameworks, Galxe introduces Galxe Protocol–an innovative system enabling individuals and developers to securely own, manage, and share verifiable credentials.

"Galxe has pioneered a groundbreaking system for cross-platform interaction, participation verification, and reward issuance that authentically connects global citizens and brands,” said Charles Wayn, Co-Founder of Galxe. “The Galxe Protocol is a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized identity ownership, and it is bound to take this one step further, ushering in a new era of decentralization, privacy, and security in the Web3 landscape."

Galxe Protocol: Where Identity Meets Privacy, Where You Take Control

The Galxe Protocol empowers individuals by transforming their identity and private data into tangible assets. No longer confined to specific platforms, these assets become tradable and transferable, establishing a novel mode of value exchange. Users can buy, sell, and transfer accounts and assets across platforms, as true ownership prevails.

A combination of on-chain smart contracts and off-chain SDK tools, the Galxe Protocol empowers developers to deploy and use contracts for secure credential issuance and authentication across diverse applications. Furthermore, the protocol opens avenues for developers to construct Sybil prevention algorithms, reputation systems, credit frameworks, decentralized review systems, and beyond.

Moreover, the incorporation of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (zkPs) introduces enhanced privacy by enabling selective disclosure and proof without exposure, ensuring users can prove their eligibility while maintaining confidentiality and security.

Galxe Protocol launch partners to date include the following: Fusionist, Coordinape, SPACE ID, Project Twelve (P12), Kleros, Rarimo, Trusta Labs, and Clover Wallet.

The Galxe Protocol is poised to reshape the landscape of decentralized identity ownership. To learn more about the Galxe Protocol, please visit the website and join the waitlist: http://protocol.galxe.org .

About Galxe: Galxe is the leading platform for building web3 communities. With over 12 million unique users and integrated across 16 different blockchains, Galxe has propelled the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more than 3,000 partners with reward-based loyalty programs. Protocols can leverage Web3 credentials from Galxe’s credential data network to power growth, issue Soul Bound Tokens, increase community engagement, boost ecosystem growth, and generate brand awareness.

