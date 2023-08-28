rennie Opens its First Satellite Office in Whistler, BC

Complete with a Team of Whistler-Based Realtors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rennie , a Metro Vancouver real estate company, is thrilled to announce its official expansion into Whistler—opening its first Whistler office this summer, complete with the region’s best realtors and a media campaign by Street Dreams Magazine .

The satellite office—also known as an rspace—is centrally located at the Olympic Plaza in Whistler’s Marketplace. rennie’s growing dedicated team of experienced advisors in Whistler include Carleigh Hofman , Caronne Marino , David Lewis , Rob Palm , and Justine Levenberg .

“Having spent more than 40 years in real estate in the Lower Mainland, rennie’s continued growth in the North Shore Sea-to-Sky region feels natural for us,” said Greg Zayadi, President of rennie.

“With our new office and talented team of local advisors, we are committed to delivering thoughtful real estate experiences to Whistler’s community. Having grown up on the North Shore and with a long-standing connection to Whistler, it’s amazing to see rennie’s and Whistler’s journeys come together,” said Zayadi.

This rspace is the seventh in total rennie has opened—designed to foster a welcoming, collaborative environment for rennie’s advisors to service their clients.

“I knew rennie needed to be in my hometown of Whistler. They not only have their own in-house economists and marketing team, but also well-established relationships throughout the province,” said Carleigh Hofman, rennie advisor and one of Whistler’s top realtors.

“As a data-focused person, I know that with rennie I can bring insight and a fresh perspective that will best serve my clients,” Hofman said.

To commemorate this expansion, rennie collaborated with renowned creative agency Street Dreams Magazine (Nike, HBO) on an impactful series of images and videos exploring what thoughtful real estate is in the context of the charming mountain town.

“We wanted to introduce rennie to Whistler in a way that is refreshingly contemporary and also shows consumers what they can expect when we say that we are ‘thoughtful real estate,’” said rennie’s Creative Director, Tom Holmes.

“rennie stands apart as one of the most personable and insightful brands in real estate, and it was exciting for us to work with Street Dreams to bring this vision to life,” Holmes said.

rennie Whistler rspace

Whistler’s Marketplace

110 - 4350 Lorimer Road

Whistler, BC

V0N 1B4

About rennie

rennie brings a thoughtful, trusted approach to real estate, supporting their clients and communities for more than 40 years. A fully-integrated real estate company, rennie offers developer services and advisory services along with their brokerage, rennie and associates realty. Founded on a people-first culture, their growing team of 130+ head office staff and 240+ real estate advisors work seamlessly together to deliver exceptional experiences and service. Collectively, the rennie team provides their clients with the confidence they need to make informed decisions when buying, selling, or building a home or community. To learn more, visit rennie.com .

