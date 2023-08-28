GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Participation at The Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Conference

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing cook-it-yourself casual dining concept, today announced that the Company will participate at The Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 7, 2023. David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Tom Croal, Chief Financial Officer will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



About GEN

GEN Korean BBQ is a fast-growing cook-it-yourself casual dining concept with over 30 locations in 7 states. The Company offers guests a unique dining experience where guests serve as their own chefs preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience. For more information, please visit GEN’s website at www.genkoreanbbq.com.

Investor Relations:

Jeff Priester

(332) 242-4370

investor@genbbqoffice.com