Green Packaging Market to Worth USD 5,10,930 Million By 2032

The global green packaging market was estimated at USD 3,03,830 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 5,10,930 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The green packaging market size is projected to surpass around USD 4,36,730 million by 2029, According to Precedence Research. Europe contributed more than 40% of revenue share in 2022.





Elevated apprehensions regarding the detrimental impact of single-use plastics on the environment, coupled with a burgeoning consumer consciousness concerning the advantages of sustainable packaging, stand out as pivotal catalysts propelling the growth of the worldwide green packaging market. The widespread deployment of plastic packaging across diverse end-use sectors has culminated in the accumulation of substantial plastic waste, emerging as a significant contributor to marine pollution on a global scale. Consequently, the escalating recognition of the adverse consequences associated with plastic consumption, alongside a spectrum of governmental directives centered on plastic prohibition and reduction, is anticipated to bolster the global demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

The burgeoning adoption of environmentally sustainable packaging solutions across various verticals, including but not limited to healthcare, food and beverages, and personal care industries, is poised to be a significant driver for the global green packaging market's expansion throughout the projected timeframe. Notably, the food and beverages sector actively amplifies its utilization of recycled and degradable materials in packaging applications. A discernible shift is occurring, wherein conventional packaging components such as single-use plastics, caps, lids, straws, and food trays are supplanted by compostable alternatives within the food service domain. This strategic transition aligns with the ethos of sustainable packaging and underscores the promotion of hygiene and environmentally conscious objectives. As a result of these interconnected dynamics, a notably positive impetus is anticipated to shape the growth trajectory of the green packaging market in the foreseeable future.

The global packaging volume is substantial, with prominent enterprises such as Amazon, USPS, FedEx, and UPS orchestrating the movement of millions of packages on a daily basis. Amazon, for instance, stands as a formidable entity, dispatching an impressive 6 billion Prime packages annually, translating to a staggering average of over 12 million packages daily. Notably, these figures exclusively pertain to consumer shipments, with an additional considerable volume stemming from industrial sectors.

The extensive circulation of these parcels across the global landscape undoubtedly enhances our convenience; however, their environmental implications are only sometimes as favourable. While materials like cardboard boxes boast minimal ecological footprints, several others, such as plastic packaging and Styrofoam packing peanuts, exhibit a significant shortcoming—they lack biodegradability and recyclability. Additionally, consumer-centric packaging elements, exemplified by the rings encircling soda cans and bottles, contribute further to the accumulation of waste materials.

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the role of packaging in waste management is notably substantial, accounting for a staggering 76.9 tons of municipal solid waste annually. Remarkably, this constitutes nearly 30% of the overall waste volume. Moreover, packaging emerges as a particularly significant component of household waste, representing an astonishing 67% of household trash.

Packaging further compounds the elevated expenses associated with both product manufacturing and waste management. Approximately $1 out of every $10 expended on goods is allocated to cover packaging expenses, constituting a substantial 10% of consumer expenditure for packaging materials that inevitably find their way into the waste stream.

Moreover, the costs associated with waste disposal and management are noteworthy. Recycling trash costs approximately $30 per ton, while transporting it to landfills commands a cost of around $50 per ton. Similarly, incineration, though an option, comes with a price tag ranging from $65 to $75 per ton, and this method releases toxic gases into the atmosphere, further exacerbating environmental concerns.

Consequently, many consumers exhibit a pronounced commitment to environmentally conscious packaging choices. As revealed by a recent survey, 42% of consumers emphasized the significance of packaging crafted from recycled or sustainable materials in shaping their daily purchasing behaviours. Notably, 57% of consumers expressed willingness to allocate additional funds for products featuring environmentally friendly packaging solutions. These statistics underscore a growing consumer inclination toward sustainable packaging options, highlighting a noteworthy shift in consumer preferences toward environmentally responsible choices.

Fortuitously, enterprises possess a pragmatic recourse to advance environmental preservation while catering to environmentally mindful consumers: the strategic embrace of sustainable packaging practices. Incorporating green packaging is an attainable and economically viable initiative, replete with a diverse array of benefits that extend to conscientious consumers and the broader ecological equilibrium.

Utilization of Eco-Friendly Materials in Green Packaging

Biodegradable and recyclable materials employed in environmentally conscious packaging encompass a diverse range of options:

Bioplastics, or plant-based plastics

Post-consumer products, such as recycled bulk bags

Recycled paper and plastics



Presented below is an inventory of distinct instances of environmentally green packaging solutions presently deployed within the prevailing market landscape:

Utilization of Starch-Based Biomaterials:

Cornstarch-based packaging has experienced a notable upswing in attention over the past decade. While sharing several characteristics with traditional plastic, this type of packaging is derived from corn, rendering it significantly more environmentally friendly. Its versatility is evident in various applications; manufacturers can utilize it in creating soda bottles, for instance, or in producing loose-fill packaging material. Notably, numerous U.S. national parks, including Yellowstone, have adopted corn-based biodegradable containers for holding guest amenities within their hotels and cabins. This trend underscores the growing commitment to sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Implementation of Alternative Plant-Based Biomaterials:

Polylactic acid, commonly called PLA, is a widely embraced biodegradable plastic derived from lactic acid. As a viable alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics, PLA is primarily sourced from agricultural remnants, such as plant starch extracted from corn, sugarcane, or beet pulp. This eco-friendly material exemplifies a significant stride in sustainable packaging solutions, showcasing its potential to reduce environmental impact while maintaining versatile applicability across various industries. Coca-Cola introduced a plant-based packaging innovation named PlantBottle, utilizing a sugarcane-based biomaterial. While its initial iteration contained only 30% plant-derived material, the current iteration boasts a remarkable transformation, with 100% PlantBottle packaging sourced from sugar cane.

Similarly, Pepsi has embraced the sustainability drive with its 100% plant-based bottle, crafted from a blend of switchgrass, corn husks, pine bark, and other natural components. These plant-based models uphold complete recyclability and exhibit accelerated biodegradation compared to their petroleum-based plastic predecessors. This strategic shift marks a significant stride towards sustainable packaging solutions in the beverage industry, aligning with the growing consumer demand for eco-conscious products.

Integration of Biodegradable Packaging Peanuts:

In conjunction with numerous other U.S. urban centers, New York has recently implemented a prohibition on foam-based products, a category predominantly crafted from polystyrene rather than Styrofoam. This ban encompasses disposable clamshell packaging, commonly employed for takeout containers, and extends its jurisdiction to encompass items like foam plates, cups, bowls, and packing peanuts.

In response to this regulatory shift, businesses have sought alternative avenues, notably embracing biodegradable packing peanuts as a substitute. Derived from natural sources such as starch and wheat, these biodegradable packing peanuts offer a lightweight and cost-effective solution. Importantly, their disposal poses minimal threat to aquatic ecosystems, as they disintegrate harmlessly in rivers, lakes, and oceans. This transition underscores the industry's commitment to eco-friendly alternatives and aligns with the growing demand for sustainable packaging practices.

Incorporation of Corrugated Bubble Wrap:

While traditional bubble wrap provides the satisfying joy of popping, its non-biodegradable nature presents environmental concerns when disposed of in landfills. In response, numerous companies have embraced a more eco-conscious solution: corrugated bubble wrap. This innovative packaging material is crafted from corrugated cardboard strategically scored to yield a cushioning effect. Repurposing this corrugated cardboard into protective packaging for delicate items addresses sustainability concerns and showcases a thoughtful approach to reducing environmental impact. This transition to corrugated bubble wrap exemplifies a shift towards greener packaging alternatives, reflecting a heightened commitment to responsible business practices and environmental stewardship.

Utilization of Packaging Solutions Derived from Mycelium (Mushroom-Based Materials):

While it might evoke thoughts of an innovative dish at a vegan eatery, mushroom-based packaging has demonstrated its viability in real-world commercial packaging scenarios. This ingenious approach harnesses agricultural byproducts, binding them with mycelium—essentially the roots of mushrooms—to create a packaging material. Notably, this method boasts exceptional biodegradability and environmental friendliness. A notable example is Swedish retail giant Ikea, which has proactively adopted mushroom packaging to supplant its previous Styrofoam packaging. This strategic shift underscores the profound potential of sustainable packaging solutions and highlights the pragmatic steps businesses take to reduce their ecological footprint and promote responsible consumption.

Sustainable Utilization of Recycled Cardboard and Paper Materials:

While they may not capture the spotlight like the latest biomaterials, timeless options such as recycled cardboard and paper continue to provide remarkable benefits. Recycled paper and cardboard remain essential contenders in sustainable packaging, although they do not generate flashy headlines or trending hashtags. When sourced in an environmentally conscious manner or composed entirely of recycled content, these materials shine as exemplary choices. Their innate biodegradability and minimal ecological footprint underscore their enduring relevance and demonstrate their capacity to align with environmentally friendly practices. Amid the allure of newer innovations, the enduring value of recycled paper and cardboard is a testament to their practicality and positive impact on our planet.

Plastics Derived from Post-Consumer Recycling:

While 100% post-consumer recycled plastics may not possess biodegradability, their contribution to environmental preservation is substantial. By diminishing the necessity for fresh plastic production derived from petroleum, these recycled plastics play a pivotal role in curtailing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and greenhouse gas emissions. Post-consumer recycled plastics stand out as an eco-conscious substitute, particularly in scenarios where innovative biomaterial packaging is not feasible. This strategic adoption of recycled plastics showcases a practical approach to sustainability, highlighting their efficacy in mitigating the ecological impact of conventional plastic manufacturing processes.

Organic Fabrics:

Organic textiles, encompassing versatile options like hemp, flax, recycled cotton, and even unconventional sources like palm, banana, and pineapple leaves, present an impactful solution for replacing plastic bags and containers. Distinguished by their impressive biodegradation within just 100 days—contrasting starkly with the protracted 500 to 1,000 years projected for plastic bags—these materials emerge as exceptionally environmentally friendly alternatives. Their rapid breakdown underscores their remarkable sustainability, making them a compelling choice to alleviate the ecological strain caused by persistent plastic waste. By embracing these organic fabrics, businesses and consumers can actively contribute to a greener, more responsible approach to packaging and consumption.

Restored and Renewed Merchandise:

Among these options, notable examples include packaging solutions like Bulk Bag Reclamation's line of recycled bulk bags. Distinguished by a meticulous quality screening process, these recycled bulk bags extend the life and value of pre-used products, contributing significantly to waste reduction through repurposing.

In stark contrast, green packaging adheres to a steadfast commitment to materials that avoid harming the environment. This principled approach shuns the utilization of non-recyclable plastics, Styrofoam, and polystyrene, all of which necessitate virgin petroleum resources, exacting a substantial toll on our ecosystem and air and water quality. By consciously eschewing these environmentally detrimental substances, green packaging upholds its role as a champion for sustainable practices, aligning with the broader mission to safeguard our planet's health for current and future generations.

Global Green Packaging Landscape: A Regional Perspective

As of 2022, Europe has emerged as the foremost hub for the green packaging market, capturing a significant market share of approximately 40%. This dominant position is attributed to the region's stringent governmental regulations targeting the usage of single-use plastics and the growing consciousness surrounding sustainability practices. The burgeoning demand for green packaging across Europe directly results from these factors.



Furthermore, government-led initiatives aimed at encouraging the widespread adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions stand out as pivotal drivers propelling the expansion of the European green packaging market. These initiatives and heightened public awareness and environmental consciousness have collectively contributed to the robust growth and prominence of green packaging solutions within the European marketplace.

The growth of the green packaging market in Europe is notably driven by a surging demand for recyclable and environmentally conscious packaging materials spanning diverse end-user products. Moreover, several regional governments are enacting measures to curtail the utilization of traditional packaging materials to safeguard valuable natural resources.

In response to this momentum, the food and beverage sector has witnessed the integration of bio-based packaging and food-grade PET bottles. These innovations are facilitated by the non-reactive attributes of green packaging materials with respect to food products. This convergence of factors underscores the pivotal role of green packaging solutions in enhancing sustainability and reducing the ecological footprint across various European industries.

Instance, Uber and Visa have jointly initiated a program to facilitate the transition of small restaurants toward sustainable packaging practices. This initiative recognizes that despite a desire for ecologically friendly operations, many restaurants need help with persistent supply chain issues and the financial implications of adopting sustainable packaging.

Uber Eats and Visa intend to bridge the existing gap through this service, which provides valuable information about eateries. The collaboration empowers restaurant owners to curtail packaging waste, contributing to the fight against climate change. This endeavour builds upon the successful partnership's history of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Acknowledging that nearly every takeout order worldwide involves single-use packaging, Visa and its restaurant partners are determined to collaborate to minimize waste and bolster the growth of local businesses. This initiative resonates with a global consumer trend, where a sustainable lifestyle is increasingly sought after.

To ensure that small businesses are included during essential transitions, Visa is expanding its partnership with Uber Eats. This expansion includes a 50% discount on sustainable packaging costs for partners. Deliveroo has undertaken a similar project, aiming to divert more than 400 tonnes of single-use plastic from landfills through a comparable effort.

The combined efforts of Uber, Visa, and other partners underline the urgency of sustainable practices for businesses and the environment. This collaborative drive is essential in meeting consumer demands for eco-friendly choices while supporting the growth and resilience of small enterprises.

Anticipated to witness the swiftest expansion throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region holds this distinction due to its position as the global manufacturing nucleus. This status is bolstered by the region's access to economically viable plastic materials, facilitating the uptake of recycled plastic, paper, and glass packaging across diverse sectors.

Furthermore, the burgeoning progress of the food and beverages and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries within this region stands out as a prominent catalyst propelling the growth of the green packaging market. This trajectory is further accentuated by the region's stringent government regulations governing plastic usage, compelling the widespread adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions throughout Asia.

As these factors coalesce, the Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as a pivotal driver in advancing the green packaging landscape, reiterating the far-reaching impact of sustainable practices within regional economic and industrial dynamics.

Green Packaging Solutions

Green packaging solutions encompass a variety of potential strategies. Presented below are several illustrative instances of sustainable packaging options.

Renewable-resource-inclusive packaging:

Cellulose, sourced from wood pulp, is a compelling substitute for petroleum-based polymers like PE, PET, and PP. This natural material offers an environmentally friendly option characterized by its biodegradability and sustainable sourcing.

Similarly, starch-based biomaterial presents an alluring alternative. Derived from plant-based starches, this biomaterial showcases impressive eco-friendliness and renewable origins. Both cellulose and starch-based options exemplify the progressive shift towards sustainable materials, serving as noteworthy contenders in the quest for greener and more responsible packaging solutions.

Enhanced packaging with additives:

Packaging additives, with a primary focus on biodegradable, oxo-degradable, and photodegradable materials, play a pivotal role in expediting the biodegradation process of packaging and curbing the build-up of packaging waste.

Incorporating these additives into packaging materials accelerates the degradation timeline, allowing for a more rapid breakdown of the packaging after its intended use. Biodegradable additives facilitate the decomposition of packaging components, while oxo-degradable additives induce controlled degradation in the presence of oxygen or sunlight. Photodegradable additives, on the other hand, respond to sunlight exposure, triggering the breakdown of packaging over time.

Collectively, these innovative additives contribute to a more sustainable packaging lifecycle by reducing the environmental footprint associated with packaging waste accumulation, aligning with the broader commitment to responsible resource utilization and waste management.

Easily recyclable materials:

These encompass commonly recognized materials such as cardboard, plastic, and metals.

Compostable materials:

These encompass materials such as compostable molded-fiber bowls, which are increasingly being provided to customers by certain fast-casual restaurants.

Minimization of packaging material:

Have you experienced the disappointment of opening a bag of cookies or chips only to find that the actual amount of food occupies just a fraction of the package? Green packaging endeavours to address this concern by minimizing the packaging-to-product ratio. Even if manufacturers are unable to transition to alternative packaging materials, they can still pursue optimization by reducing the quantity of materials required for packaging production. This approach reflects a commitment to resource efficiency and environmental responsibility within the packaging industry.

A Comparative Overview of Industry Landscapes

The green packaging market has witnessed robust growth driven by escalating environmental consciousness, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a discernible shift in consumer preferences toward sustainable products. Key drivers include heightened awareness of ecological concerns, and government mandates targeting packaging waste reduction, and a surge in eco-conscious consumer demands. Industry players encompass both established conglomerates and innovative startups. Noteworthy is the prominence of multinational corporations such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever have embraced eco-friendly packaging strategies to enhance sustainability profiles and cater to a conscientious clientele. Emerging ventures are at the forefront of pioneering novel materials, inventive designs, and technology-enabled solutions like smart packaging.

North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region geographically showcase distinct trends. North America showcases a thrust on recyclability and sustainable design, Europe benefits from stringent regulatory frameworks and extended producer responsibility laws, and the Asia-Pacific region taps into burgeoning markets with an emphasis on biodegradable materials and plastic waste reduction. Despite growth opportunities, challenges encompass cost considerations, the imperative for robust recycling infrastructure, and the critical need for consumer education and engagement. As governments enact regulations to curtail packaging waste globally, businesses navigate this dynamic landscape by integrating eco-friendly packaging practices into their core strategies.

Major key players in the green packaging market include: Amcor Limited, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International S.A., Ardagh Group Co., PlastiPak Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex limited, ELOPAK AS.

Recent Developments:

On May 2, 2022 , Huhtamaki, a renowned global packaging solutions provider, has achieved a paradigm shift through scientific advancements, resulting in the development of mono-material technology. This pioneering approach has created revolutionary and eco-friendly flexible packaging solutions encompassing paper, PE, and PP retort materials. This transformational innovation effectively fulfils the requirements of both Huhtamaki's clients and their end consumers, aligning with evolving market demands.

, Huhtamaki, a renowned global packaging solutions provider, has achieved a paradigm shift through scientific advancements, resulting in the development of mono-material technology. This pioneering approach has created revolutionary and eco-friendly flexible packaging solutions encompassing paper, PE, and PP retort materials. This transformational innovation effectively fulfils the requirements of both Huhtamaki's clients and their end consumers, aligning with evolving market demands. August 10, 2023 , Beam Suntory unveils its revamped sustainable packaging solution as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. The company's strategic initiative aims to align its brand with eco-conscious consumer preferences, enhance operational efficiencies, and reduce its environmental footprint. By incorporating innovative design elements and eco-friendly materials, the new packaging reflects Beam Suntory's dedication to sustainability and positions the brand as a leader in the industry's green movement. This launch underscores the company's proactive approach to balancing business growth with responsible and planet-friendly practices.

, Beam Suntory unveils its revamped sustainable packaging solution as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. The company's strategic initiative aims to align its brand with eco-conscious consumer preferences, enhance operational efficiencies, and reduce its environmental footprint. By incorporating innovative design elements and eco-friendly materials, the new packaging reflects Beam Suntory's dedication to sustainability and positions the brand as a leader in the industry's green movement. This launch underscores the company's proactive approach to balancing business growth with responsible and planet-friendly practices. January 26, 2023, Cascades, headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Quebec, has introduced an innovative closed basket crafted from recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard, catering to the produce industry. This solution offers an environmentally-conscious alternative to food packaging that poses challenges for recycling. This novel addition to Cascades' repertoire of sustainable packaging further solidifies their commitment to eco-friendly practices.



Market Segmentation:

By Packaging Type

Recycled Content Packaging



Glass Paper Plastic Metal Others

Reusable Packaging



Plastic Container Drums Others

Degradable Packaging



By Application

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Chemical

Shipping

Others

By Material

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



