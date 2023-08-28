Fierce Biotech Names Cerevance a “Fierce 15” Biotech Company of 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on advancing novel, precision neuroscience therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, has been named by Fierce Biotech as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry in 2023, showcased on this year’s Fierce 15 list.



Utilizing a large and growing collection of over 14,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data and identifying the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS diseases. Empowered by this information, Cerevance is advancing multiple novel therapeutic programs that selectively modulate these newly discovered targets. Cerevance’s pipeline is focused on never-before-targeted genes for some of the most challenging CNS conditions including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

“We are honored to be recognized alongside impressive peers on this year’s Fierce 15 list,” said Craig Thompson, chief executive officer of Cerevance. “The work we’ve accomplished to date is a testament to our team of leading scientists and industry experts, all dedicated to our mission of advancing the understanding and treatment of complex neurological conditions and thereby transforming the lives of those affected by CNS diseases.”

“For the past 21 years, we have assessed hundreds of early-stage companies for inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. To curate this list, we consider a diverse range of factors, including the robustness of their technology, partnerships, venture support and their competitive positioning within the market,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “Our special report celebrates innovation and creativity in the face of intense competition.”

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, prioritizing chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing collection of over 14,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company utilizes its proprietary NETSseq platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity over the orexin 2 receptor which may benefit a variety of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in microglia, regulating the inflammasome and excessive neuroinflammation in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

By leveraging its extensive collection of brain tissue samples, employing advanced technologies, and generating actionable data, Cerevance aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

