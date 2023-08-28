United States Infant Formula Market is set to achieve US$ 8,456 Million by 2033 at 3.3% CAGR Amidst Growing Health-consciousness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sales of infant formula in the United States is anticipated to grow at a 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Infant formula is a practical solution for working women who are unable to feed their infants on a schedule. Infant formula can be given to babies by mothers who are unable to breastfeed their children enough in a given day. It offers every component necessary for a baby's healthy development

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Infant Formula Market size is expected to expand from US$ 6,150.0 million in 2023 to US$ 8,456.0 million by 2033. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, United States infant formula sales are likely to soar at 3.3% CAGR.



The United States infant formula market is expected to rise due to certain crucial factors during the forecast period. The interest in plant-based diets has extended to infant nutrition, leading to an increase in plant-based infant formula options. These formulas typically use ingredients like soy, rice, or oat proteins as alternatives to animal-based sources.

With an increased emphasis on overall health and wellness, parents are seeking formulas that support their babies' immune systems, brain development, and gut health. Manufacturers have been incorporating specific nutrients such as DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and probiotics to cater to these needs.



Get Your Sample Report and Unlock the Future of Infant Nutrition: Explore more about the Nutrient-Packed Formulas!

As environmental concerns continue to gain traction, some consumers are seeking infant formula brands that prioritize sustainability in their sourcing, packaging, and production practices.

The infant formula market is highly regulated, and any changes in regulations may impact the industry. Manufacturers must adhere to strict guidelines and ensure compliance with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements.

As modern-day parents aware of the importance of infant formula and the nutrients required by the infant in order to stay healthy and fit in the early stages of growth, manufacturers are developing unique products with organic, natural, and non-GMO ingredients.

Infant formulas with additional nutrients and better quality are readily accepted by parents at high prices. The sudden rise in infant formula sales can be attributed to a change in the lifestyle of women. Several working women who commute to work are looking for simple solutions to feed their babies

The birth rate and overall population growth have a significant impact on the demand for infant formula. A high birth rate or increasing population can lead to great demand for infant formula products. Health concerns related to breastfeeding or certain medical conditions can result in a high reliance on infant formula as a primary source of nutrition for babies.



Public health campaigns promoting breastfeeding and raising awareness about its benefits can influence consumer choices, potentially impacting the demand for infant formula. The rise of online retail and e-commerce platforms provides consumers with easy access to a wide variety of infant formula products, increasing market reach.

Cultural attitudes toward breastfeeding and the use of infant formula can vary and influence the demand for formula products in different demographic groups.

Key Takeaways from the United States Infant Formula Report:

The United States infant formula market is likely to hold a total of US$ 6,150.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand for the United States infant formula is poised to register at 3 .3% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. In 2033, the United States infant formula market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,456.0 million .

. Based on product type, specialized milk formula is gaining supremacy in the United States market.

In terms of distribution channel, supermarket and hypermarket division to hold mammoth share in the United States.





“Growing importance of infant health and wellness is likely to drive demand for infant formula in the United States. Key manufacturers are investing heavily in marketing campaigns to promote the benefits of their formulas, which is helping expand their reach in the market,” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Attribute Details Market Size (2023) US$ 6,150.0 million Market Value (2033) US$ 8,456.0 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 3.3% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Volume (MT) and Value (US$ Million) Key Regions Covered North America Key Countries Covered United States Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel and State Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories (Similac)

Nestlé (Gerber Good Start)

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Enfamil)

The Honest Company (Honest Baby Formula)

Perrigo Company plc (Store-brand formulas)

Nature's One (Baby's Only Organic Formula)

Happy Family Organics (Happy Baby Organic Formula)

Earth's Best (Organic Infant Formula)

Plum Organics (Plum Organics Infant Formula)

Gerber (Gerber Formula)





Secure Your Baby's Health and Nutrition Today! Explore the Winning Formula with FMI’s Exclusive Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17839



Who is Winning?

Key manufacturers partnered with retail chains, pharmacies, supermarkets, and online platforms to ensure their products were readily available to consumers. They are focused on developing organic formulas free from artificial additives, preservatives, and genetically modified ingredients.

Infant formula manufacturers prioritized quality and safety to comply with stringent regulations and gain consumer confidence. They implemented rigorous testing and quality control measures to ensure their products met the necessary safety standards.

For instance,

In July 2022, Danone, recently announced a new Dairy & Plants Blend infant formula to cater to the growing demand of parents for a product that would satisfy their baby’s nutritional needs. A product that is suitable for flexitarian as well as vegan consumers





Market by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Starting Milk Formula

Follow-on Milk Formula

Special Milk Formula



By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Outlets

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Others



By States:

California

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois

Ohio

North Carolina

Michigan

Colorado

Wisconsin

Washington





Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Market Domain:



Fortified Foods Market: Is expected to reach US$ 140,608 million in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$ 257,715 million by 2033, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Vanillic Acid Market: Reached US$ 20.1 billion in 2022. Demand is estimated to surpass US$ 20.7 billion in 2023. In the forecast period during 2023 to 2033, demand is poised to exhibit a 2.2% CAGR. Revenue is anticipated to cross around US$ 25.8 billion by the end of 2033.

United States Pet Food Market: In the United States is anticipated to rise at a lucrative CAGR of 4.0% during 2023 to 2033. The market is further expected to reach US$ 60,234.0 million by 2033, growing from US$ 40,860.8 million in 2023.

Pea Protein Market: Is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033. The overall market share value is projected to reach US$ 7,810.4 million by the end of 2033, increasing from US$ 3,959.2 million in the current year 2023.

Zinc Methionine Chelates Market: Is expected to be valued at US$ 14.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 27.3 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn Twitter Blogs | YouTube