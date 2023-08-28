Submit Release
Denny’s Corporation to Present at the CL King & Associates 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023 on September 18, 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the CL King & Associates 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Robert Verostek, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event. Investors and interested parties may also access the Company’s latest investor presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 28, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,646 restaurants, 1,572 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 28, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,591 global restaurants, 1,525 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of June 28, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 55 restaurants, 47 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.


Investor Contact: 
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

