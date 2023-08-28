[Latest] Global Downstream Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 76.8 Billion By 2032, At 14.2% CAGR
Global Downstream Market was at US$ 28.5 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 76.8 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 14.2% between 2023 and 2032.
The Global Downstream Market was estimated at USD 28.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 76.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Downstream Market was estimated at USD 28.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 76.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/downstream-market/
Global Downstream Market: Overview
The downstream market involves the purification and isolation of biopharmaceutical products from biological sources to ensure product quality, safety, and efficacy. It encompasses a series of separation, purification, and filtration techniques that transform raw materials into final biopharmaceutical products.
The market is dynamic, driven by the biopharmaceutical industry’s need for efficient and scalable downstream processing solutions to meet global healthcare demands. Advancements in technology and regulatory compliance contribute to the market’s evolving nature.
Key trends include the adoption of continuous bioprocessing, digitalization for improved efficiency, diversification of supply chains, and an emphasis on sustainability. Personalized medicine and increased outsourcing also shape the downstream processing landscape, facilitating innovation and responsiveness to changing market demands.
Global Downstream Market: Growth Drivers
Downstream Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Increasing Biopharmaceutical Production: The exponential growth in demand for biopharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, is propelling the need for efficient downstream processing techniques. The ability to purify and isolate these complex molecules with precision and high yields is crucial to meet the surging global healthcare requirements and combat various diseases effectively.
Advancements in Technology: Rapid technological innovations are revolutionizing downstream processing, introducing cutting-edge solutions like high-throughput chromatography, continuous processing, and single-use technologies. These advancements have streamlined production processes, reduced operational costs, and accelerated product development timelines, contributing to enhanced efficiency and scalability in the biopharmaceutical industry.
Rising Biotechnology Investments: Substantial investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical research and development are driving the expansion of downstream processing capabilities. Pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms are dedicating significant resources to optimize downstream processing workflows, ensuring seamless integration with upstream processes and facilitating the commercial production of biologics.
Stringent Quality Regulations: Stringent quality and safety regulations imposed by global regulatory authorities have placed a greater emphasis on the reliability and efficacy of biopharmaceutical products. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced downstream processing techniques to ensure stringent adherence to quality standards, consistent product purity, and minimized risk of contamination.
Shift towards Personalized Medicine: The paradigm shift towards personalized medicine and gene therapies is reshaping the downstream processing landscape. Manufacturers are confronted with the challenge of handling smaller batch sizes, diverse product profiles, and intricate manufacturing processes. In response, downstream processing solutions are becoming more adaptable and flexible, allowing biomanufacturers to meet the unique needs of individual patients.
Adoption of Continuous Bioprocessing: The downstream processing market is witnessing an increasing adoption of continuous bioprocessing, a paradigm shift from traditional batch processing. Continuous bioprocessing offers numerous advantages, including reduced production time, increased productivity, minimized operator interventions, and enhanced product consistency.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=27640
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Downstream Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Downstream Market size was valued at around USD 28.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 76.8 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and CSL Limited: In 2020 Thermo Fisher Scientific, a prominent biotechnology company, partnered with CSL Limited, a leading global biotech company. The collaboration aimed to advance downstream processing technologies for plasma-derived therapies. Thermo Fisher provided expertise in purification systems, while CSL contributed its knowledge in plasma fractionation.
D) Siemens technology group and Sartorius Stedim Biotech: In 2018, The Siemens technology group and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading international supplier for the biopharmaceutical industry, have agreed on long-term cooperation in the area of automation. This agreement provides that Sartorius Stedim Biotech will preferably use Siemens automation technologies, which will include industrial PCs, the S7-1500 software controller, the TIA Portal and the SCADA system Simatic WinCC, among others.
E) Recovery of Non-COVID Projects: With the easing of pandemic-related restrictions and healthcare systems stabilizing, focus on non-COVID biopharmaceutical projects is gradually resuming, contributing to increased downstream processing activities and overall market recovery.
F) Shift in Priorities: During the pandemic, the biopharmaceutical industry redirected its focus towards the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Non-COVID related biopharmaceutical projects experienced delays or reduced investments, affecting downstream processing activities.
Press Release For Global Downstream Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/downstream-market-size/
Regional Landscape
North America: Trends in North America’s Downstream market include a strong focus on continuous bioprocessing and single-use technologies, driven by the region’s advanced biopharmaceutical industry. Biomanufacturers in North America prioritize process intensification to improve productivity and reduce costs. Dominating market players in this region include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), known for their innovative downstream processing solutions and strong market presence.
Europe: In Europe, the Downstream market trends revolve around sustainability initiatives and the adoption of environmentally friendly bioprocessing techniques. The region emphasizes automation and digitalization to optimize manufacturing processes, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Key players in Europe’s market include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), and 3M Company (3M Purification Inc.), renowned for their cutting-edge technologies and commitment to sustainability.
Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific’s Downstream market experiences significant growth due to the region’s expanding biopharmaceutical sector. Key trends include a rising demand for biologics and increasing investments in advanced biomanufacturing technologies. Asia-Pacific also witnesses a surge in contract manufacturing and outsourcing services. Dominating market players in this region are Repligen Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Eppendorf AG, known for their wide product portfolios and expertise in bioprocessing technologies.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the Downstream market is marked by a growing focus on personalized medicine and the production of biologics for local healthcare needs. The region experiences increasing partnerships and collaborations between local biopharmaceutical companies and global players. Dominating market players in LAMEA include MilliporeSigma (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation), Avantor, Inc., and GE Healthcare, known for their contributions to the region’s biopharmaceutical growth and market presence.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=27640
Key Players
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck KGaA
General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
Sartorius AG
Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)
3M Company (3M Purification Inc.)
Repligen Corporation
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Eppendorf AG
MilliporeSigma (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)
Others
The Global Downstream Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Centrifuges
Dryers
Chromatography Systems
Filters
Evaporators
Others
By Application
Antibodies Production
Antibiotic Production
Hormone Production
Enzyme Production
Vaccine Production
By Technique
Purification by Chromatography
Solid-liquid Separation
Cell Disruption
Concentration
Formulation
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=27640
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Organic Green Tea Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/organic-green-tea-market/
Global Graphic Paper Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/graphic-paper-market/
Global Food Truck Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/food-truck-market/
Global Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Investing Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/environmental-social-governance-investing-market/
North America Virtual Corporate Events Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/north-america-virtual-corporate-events-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a Market research and advisory company delivering business insights and Market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of Market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=27640
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube