Foremost Lithium Appoints Jody Dahrouge to Advisory Board and Announces Jean Lake Property Payment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost Lithium”, “Foremost” or the “Company”), a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce that Jody Dahrouge has agreed to join the Advisory Board as a geological consultant to the Company. Mr. Dahrouge has been the President of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a North American mineral exploration, consulting, and project management group, since 1988. He is a professional geologist with over 30 years’ experience and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in geology and computing science, both from the University of Alberta. Mr. Dahrouge has been involved in all aspects of mineral exploration and development for a wide variety of commodities worldwide. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. has been instrumental in a multitude of grassroots discoveries across a wide variety of commodities and currently has boots on the ground on multiple Canadian and American projects.



Jason Barnard, Foremost President, and CEO comments, “We are pleased to welcome Jody to our Advisory Board with his expansive geological experience and knowledge. Jody, and Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who have played significant roles in unearthing some of the largest Canadian hard-rock lithium discoveries and have a proven track record including being the original vendor of Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette Property in Quebec. I have had the pleasure of working with Jody on past projects and look forward to working and consulting with him again, as his insight and experience will prove to be invaluable to Foremost as we work to advance our Lithium Lane properties.”

The Company announces it has granted incentive options to purchase an aggregate of 17,500 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $5.65 per common share, expiring three years from the date of grant, in connection with the new appointment. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with its third installment option payment under its option to acquire the Jean Lake Property located in the historic Snow Lake mining district in Manitoba, previously announced on August 04, 2021, and August 08, 2022. In accordance with the terms of the option agreement, the third installment payment consists of a cash payment of CAD $50,000 and issuing 6,128 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $8.16 per common share. The shares will be subject to a Canadian hold period of four months and one day.

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean energy economy. Foremost’s strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and It’s Lac Simard South property in Quebec extends over 11,400 acres, in known active lithium camps.

Foremost’s four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are situated at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the Company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li₂O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA. Learn More at www.foremostlithium.com .

