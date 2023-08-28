ContraFect to Present at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress 2023

YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, today announces that Garrett Nichols, M.D., M.S., the Company’s Interim Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting an updated overview of the Company’s DLA programs that target antibiotic-resistant pathogens at the World Anti-Microbial (AMR) Congress 2023, which will be held in Philadelphia, PA from September 7-8, 2023.



Dr. Nichols’ presentation will discuss the upcoming IND submission for CF-370, our engineered lysin with significant activity against the most antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, the clinical results of exebacase in the Phase 3 DISRUPT study and the data supporting the study of exebacase in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with chronic prosthetic joint infections (PJI) of the knee due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) or Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci (CoNS).

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Direct Lytic Agents (DLAs) to Combat AMR

Time and Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023, 2:15 pm ET

About ContraFect

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using therapeutic product candidates generated from our proprietary platform of DLAs. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia and pneumonia. We are currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1b/2 of exebacase being conducted in France in the setting of an arthroscopic debridement, antibiotics, irrigation, and retention (DAIR) procedure in patients with chronic prosthetic joint infections (PJI) of the knee due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) or Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci (CoNS).

Forward-Looking Statements

