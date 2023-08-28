First Western Financial, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Western Trust (the “Bank”), today announced the following executive promotions effective October 1, 2023:



Julie Courkamp, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, and will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Company

David Weber, Director of Finance and Treasury, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company and the Bank, reporting to Mrs. Courkamp

“We are very pleased to announce the promotions of Julie and David, which reflect their exceptional performance and leadership,” said Scott C. Wylie, Chairman and CEO of First Western. “The elevation of Julie to President of the Bank reflects the significant role she has played in building our franchise and the broad skill set, experience, and expertise that she brings to the organization. David has been an extremely valuable member of our finance department for several years and is well prepared to take on the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. When Julie was appointed Chief Operating Officer in early 2022, we anticipated eventually separating the CFO and COO positions and we believe that now is the appropriate time to do so. David’s promotion to CFO will enable Julie to take on a broader scope of responsibilities as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, which we believe will be beneficial to our ability to continue executing on our strategies for generating profitable growth and enhancing the long-term value of our franchise.”

Mr. Weber joined First Western in March 2018 as Treasury Manager, was promoted to Finance and Treasury Manager in May 2019, and then Director of Finance and Treasury in August 2021. As Director of Finance and Treasury at First Western, Mr. Weber oversees the FP&A, Treasury, Corporate Development, Mortgage Secondary Marketing, and Compensation functions. Prior to joining First Western, Mr. Weber served in various Finance positions over nine years at Fifth Third Bank including Vice President, Senior Capital Planning Manager, where he led the execution of the Company’s semiannual stress tests. Mr. Weber has a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

