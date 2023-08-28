Zyter|TruCare Empowers Patient Care with Seamless Findhelp Service Integration in 10.1.1 Release

Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a trailblazer in healthcare technology solutions, proudly announces a transformative stride within its Connected Health platform. The integration of findhelp, the nation's premier social care network, marks a monumental leap forward, reshaping the landscape of comprehensive healthcare solutions and championing the cause of value-based care. This milestone is complemented by a suite of powerful software enhancements, underscoring the company’s steadfast commitment to fostering transformative change within the healthcare arena.

Empowering Holistic Care with Findhelp Integration

This innovative integration magnifies the pivotal role of the Connected Health platform in addressing the intricate challenges intertwined with Social Determinants of Health (SDOH). By equipping navigators with precision tools, the integration facilitates a bespoke, seamless nexus between patients and vital programs and services. At the heart of this integration is the augmentation of care barrier management, comprehensively addressing the five Social Determinants of Health domains as outlined in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Healthy People 2030 Report. Users are treated to streamlined access, facilitated through a single sign-on (SSO) experience from TruCare to findhelp. A case notes feature permits users to chart the journey of findhelp referrals within the context of the member's unique needs, thereby expediting the process of locating and requesting indispensable services. This transformative step bridges the divide between healthcare and holistic well-being, contributing to elevated population health outcomes.

Julia Jones, VP of Network Development at findhelp, expresses enthusiasm, “We’re excited about the ability of this partnership to streamline the workflows of our healthcare customers. This bidirectional integration allows for improved care coordination and empowers our customers to take action to address their patients' and members' social determinants of health (SDOH) directly within the Zyter|TruCare platform.”

Kevin Riley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Zyter|TruCare, affirms, "Through the integration of findhelp, we're not only equipping our users with data-driven insights but also connecting them to vital support services. This harmonious blend of technology and human touch is a testament to our dedication to delivering solutions that drive tangible, meaningful impact. By seamlessly intertwining medical expertise with essential resources, we're ushering in a new healthcare era where comprehensive well-being rightfully claims the spotlight."

Advancements for Equitable Care and Health Management

In addition to the findhelp integration, Zyter|TruCare introduces a host of advanced enhancements, including:

Virtual Health/EPIC Integration: A bidirectional synchronization approach takes on interoperability challenges, enriching remote patient monitoring workflows, and simplifying referral processes.

ProAuth and Care Management Modules: Compatibility with MCG's CareWebQI empowers proactive management of health-related social needs across various care settings. Evidence-based clinical guidelines bolster healthcare professionals in delivering optimal patient care, aligning treatments with specific medical conditions.

These enhancements, alongside patient enrollment reports, highlight Zyter|TruCare's steadfast commitment to global healthcare innovation.

About Zyter|TruCare ™

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services for payers, providers, and public health organizations to manage value-based care delivered to anyone, from anywhere, at any time. Our solutions deliver on our promise of consumer-centered care by empowering people to take control over their health and well-being through three main offerings:

A Population Health solution that combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

A Virtual Health solution that extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

A Connected Health EDI offering that orchestrates secure, bidirectional, and API-enabled healthcare data between healthcare systems and stakeholders directly into their workflows and within their applications.

Zyter|TruCare™ offers professional services that apply strategy, design and implementation expertise. Check us out at www.zyter.com or reach out to us to learn more.

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the company modernizing America’s social safety net for anyone who needs help or helps others. With the largest network of community-based organizations and proprietary technology that intelligently matches people with the resources they need, findhelp is the fastest and most reliable way to get help with privacy and dignity. Findhelp is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been enabling healthcare, government, education, and other organizations to connect people with the social care resources that serve them since 2010. For more information, visit http://company.findhelp.com.

