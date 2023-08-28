BairesDev Becomes a Select Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Over 300 BairesDev engineers from 23 countries have worked on AWS projects, with more than 60 developers fully certified in this environment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a leading nearshore software outsourcing company, became a Select Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, a global program recognizing organizations with proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.



Renowned for delivering end-to-end technology solutions with speed and precision, BairesDev joined the AWS Partner Network for being uniquely positioned to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud using AWS. The software outsourcing company has a track record of more than 300 BairesDev engineers from 23 countries involved in projects that run on AWS, including more than 60 developers fully certified in this environment.

"Joining AWS Partner Network is another milestone for our team as we continue to prioritize customer service and technical expertise," said Bob Leibholz , BairesDev's SVP of Business Development. "We have implemented over 130 AWS projects where it has proven to be a valuable environment for building sophisticated cloud applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability."

To date, BairesDev has worked on AWS projects for more than 115 clients, from startups to Fortune 500 firms, showing the increasing relevance of cloud services in the era of AI and remote work. According to Amazon, more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and the majority of Fortune 500 companies utilize AWS Partner solutions and services.

Co-founded in 2009 by engineers Paul Azorin and Nacho De Marco , BairesDev is one of the world's fastest-growing software solutions companies. The company's fully remote team is made up of more than 4,000 highly-vetted professionals based in 50 countries around the world.

To learn more about the AWS Partner Network, visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/work-with-partners

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.