[Latest] Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 46.5 Trn By 2032

Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 46.5 Trn By 2032
Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market was at US$ 17.2 Trn in 2022 and is growing US$ 46.5 Trn by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.4% | 2023-2032.
According to the study, The Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market was estimated at USD 17.2 Trillion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.5 Trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market: Overview
Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market: Overview
The ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing market involves investment strategies that consider companies’ sustainable practices, social impact, and corporate governance performance alongside financial returns. It seeks to align investor values with responsible and ethical investment choices, promoting positive environmental and social outcomes.
The nature of the ESG Investing Market is rooted in sustainability, social responsibility, and long-term value creation. It fosters a holistic approach to investing, emphasizing factors beyond financial metrics, thus influencing corporate behaviour and contributing to a more sustainable global economy. Key trends in the market include increasing demand for impact investing, ESG integration into investment decision-making, the rise of sustainable funds, and technology-driven advancements in ESG reporting and analysis.
Furthermore, regulations promoting sustainable finance and growing corporate focus on ESG practices are shaping the landscape of ESG investing.
Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market: Growth Drivers
Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Rising Awareness and Demand: Increasing awareness about environmental and social issues, coupled with growing investor interest in sustainable and responsible investments, is driving the growth of the ESG investing market.
Regulatory Support and Incentives: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are providing incentives and favourable policies to encourage ESG investing, creating a conducive environment for sustainable finance initiatives.
Corporate Sustainability Initiatives: As companies prioritize sustainable practices and social responsibility, investors are recognizing the long-term value of businesses with robust ESG frameworks, fostering greater interest in ESG investments.
Financial Performance Considerations: Studies indicating that ESG-focused companies can outperform their peers financially over the long term are attracting investors seeking both positive impact and attractive returns.
Integration of ESG Metrics: Mainstream adoption of ESG integration into investment decision-making processes by asset managers and institutional investors is further propelling the growth of the ESG investing market.
Engagement and Shareholder Activism: Shareholders and stakeholders are increasingly engaging with companies to address ESG concerns, pushing corporations to adopt sustainable practices and enhancing the significance of ESG factors in investment strategies.
Impact of Global Challenges: The growing awareness of global challenges, such as climate change, social inequality, and governance issues, has elevated the importance of ESG considerations as investors seek to address these pressing issues through their investment choices.
Institutional Support and Integration: ESG investing has gained traction in institutional portfolios, with pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and other large investors incorporating ESG criteria into their investment policies, leading to a broader acceptance and mainstreaming of sustainable investing practices.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.4% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market size was valued at around USD 17.2 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.5 Trillion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) BlackRock’s Acquisition of Aperio: In 2021, BlackRock the world’s largest asset manager, acquired Aperio, a California-based provider of customized index equity solutions. The acquisition aimed to enhance BlackRock’s capabilities in sustainable and responsible investing, enabling the company to offer personalized ESG solutions to its clients. The integration of Aperio’s expertise strengthened BlackRock’s position in the ESG investing market and further expanded its range of sustainable investment offerings.
D) KKR’s Acquisition of ESG-focused Firms (Various): KKR, a leading global investment firm, made multiple acquisitions of ESG-focused companies between 2018-2021. These acquisitions aimed to enhance KKR’s ESG integration and sustainable investment expertise across its portfolio companies.
E) Government Support for Green Initiatives: Post-pandemic, governments worldwide prioritized economic recovery with sustainable investments and green stimulus packages, fostering renewed interest in ESG investing and sustainable projects.
F) ESG Data and Metrics Advancements: The pandemic emphasized the need for reliable ESG data to assess company resilience and sustainability. Enhanced data collection and reporting standards increased transparency, enabling investors to make more informed ESG-driven decisions.
Regional Landscape
North America: In North America, the ESG Investing Market involves investment strategies that consider companies’ environmental, social, and governance practices alongside financial returns. The trend includes strong ESG integration, with asset managers incorporating ESG factors into mainstream investment decisions, driven by institutional demand and regulatory support. Dominating market players in this region include BlackRock, Inc., State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), and Vanguard Group, Inc., among others.
Europe: In Europe, the ESG Investing Market is characterized by investments that prioritize environmental, social, and governance considerations, aligning with stringent EU regulations and standardized ESG disclosure requirements. The trend encompasses a thriving green bonds market and growing integration of ESG factors into institutional investment mandates. Dominating market players in Europe include Amundi Asset Management, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V., and BNP Paribas Asset Management, among others.
Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the ESG Investing Market is characterized by growing awareness of environmental and social issues, driving increased adoption of ESG investing in countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The trend also showcases substantial investments in renewable energy projects in China and India, supported by government initiatives. Key market players in this region include Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, among others.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the ESG Investing Market is witnessing a growing focus on sustainable finance and ESG adoption by financial institutions, governments, and corporations. The trend includes increasing investments in renewable energy and infrastructure projects, aligned with sustainable development goals. Dominating market players in LAMEA include Investec Asset Management, Banco Santander S.A., and Franklin Templeton Investments, among others.
Key Players
BlackRock Inc.
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA)
Vanguard Group Inc.
UBS Group AG
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Calvert Research and Management
Amundi Asset Management
Nuveen LLC
PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company LLC)
Others
The Global Environmental Social and Governance Investing Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
ESG Integration
Impact Investing
Sustainable Funds
Green Bonds
Others
By Application
Environmental
Social
Governance
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
