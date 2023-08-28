Global Maternity Innerwear Market Soars to US$ 7,123.1 Million by 2033| Future Market Insights, Inc.
FMI Logo
Anticipate the United States maternity innerwear sector to maintain its North American leadership through 2033NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By the end of 2023, the size of the Global Maternity Innerwear Market is projected to be US$ 3,868.0 million. By 2033, it is predicted that the global market will have grown to over US$ 7,123.1 million. The forecast period from 2023 to 2033 is expected to witness steady growth in the Global Maternity Innerwear Market, with a respectable CAGR of 6.3%.
FMI's comprehensive research reveals that the industry's focus on comfort enhancement for expectant mothers drives this growth. Soft, stretchable fabrics, adjustable waistbands, and seamless design address comfort needs, as evident in Momcozy innovative seamless nursing bra. FMI's report delves into these factors, offering invaluable insights into the market's trajectory and evolution.
The maternity innerwear industry has witnessed an increasing emphasis on providing comfort to expecting mothers. Manufacturers and brands have responded to this demand by designing products with soft and stretchable fabrics that accommodate a growing belly and offer a comfortable fit.
Adjustable waistbands and seamless construction have also been incorporated into the design to minimize discomfort & provide a supportive and flexible wearing experience. For instance, in 2022, Momcozy introduced its latest addition to the maternity innerwear market: the seamless nursing bra.
Its innovative product is designed to provide unmatched comfort to both mothers and expectant mothers. Crafted with buttery soft and breathable fabric, the seamless nursing bra offers a superior level of comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience for breastfeeding moms and moms-to-be alike.
Accelerate Your Success: Unlock the Secrets of the Maternity Innerwear Market - Download the Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17637
Maternity innerwear has undergone a shift toward more fashionable and stylish designs. Manufacturers are incorporating trendy colors, patterns, and designs into product offerings to cater to the preferences of expecting mothers. This approach recognizes the desire of pregnant women to feel confident and stylish during pregnancy, while still prioritizing functionality and comfort.
Key Takeaways from Maternity Innerwear Market Study:
The top 5 countries held a maternity innerwear industry share of 25% to 35% in 2022.
By product type, the maternity/nursing bras segment held a share of 4% in 2022.
In terms of sales channels, the online retailer category is anticipated to generate the lion’s share through 2033.
From 2018 to 2022, the global maternity innerwear industry registered a CAGR of 8.0%.
The global maternity innerwear industry witnessed a year-on-year growth rate of 7% from 2021 to 2022.
“There has been an increasing trend of pregnant women working for a variety of reasons. A few of these include a desire to maintain a work-life balance, improved workplace policies, and greater gender equality. As a result, the need for maternity innerwear that fits specific needs is growing among working pregnant women.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Who is winning?
Popular maternity innerwear companies that have developed a solid name over time are doing well. These businesses benefit from well-known brands, devoted customers, and established distribution networks.
They still provide for various demands from pregnant women. They have a large selection of goods available, including necessities, fashionable choices, and innerwear made specifically for different stages of pregnancy.
Businesses that concentrate on providing stylish and current maternity innerwear are succeeding in the market. They are aware of modern women's wish to show their individual style while expecting.
They would offer choices that are both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. To appeal to the stylish expectant mothers, these manufacturers frequently include elaborate lace detailing, lovely hues, and cutting-edge styles in their designs.
Discover our comprehensive insights – Request the full report methodology now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17637
For instance,
In April 2023, HATCH and FP Movement unveiled a new collection of maternity clothing on the occasion of Mother’s Day. These garments are useful for all phases of pregnancy and beyond thanks to features such as breastfeeding-friendly necklines, bump accommodations, and lots of flexibility for expanding bodies.
In October 2022, Walmart launched a unique sleepwear and intimate brand named Joyspun to replace Secret Treasures. Joyspun offers current style, silky soft fabrics, and contemporary silhouettes without the premium pricing.
Maternity Innerwear Market Outlook by Category
By Product Type:
Maternity/Nursing Bras
Camisoles
Shapewear
Maternity Briefs
Belly Comforter/Maternity Belt
Nursing Pads
By Size:
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
By Sales Channel:
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Mono Brand Stores
Department Stores
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channel
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia & Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Get More Valuable Insights into Maternity Innerwear Market Report
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the maternity innerwear industry, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study divulges compelling insights into maternity innerwear industry by product type (belly comforter/maternity belt, camisoles, maternity briefs, maternity/nursing bras, nursing pads, shapewear), size (extra-large, large, medium, small), and sales channel (department stores, hypermarket/supermarket, mono-brand stores, online retailers, specialty stores, other sales channel) across key regions.
Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17637
About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)
Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations- the consumer product team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the consumer product industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market Insights
Maternity Apparel Market Outlook: The global maternity apparel market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 23.05 Billion in 2022. The market value of the global maternity apparel market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 44.08 Billion by the year 2032.
Future Market P L
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube