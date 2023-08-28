NFL's The Huddle Kicks Off the 2023-2024 Season

Canadian fans can catch their favourite teams at NFL Canada’s only official sports bar

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Canada is bringing back The Huddle, presented by Captain Morgan, to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 football season and to reaffirm its commitment to Canadian fandom. The 6-night pop-up bar will launch with the start of the season on Thursday, September 7, featuring a fully immersive fan viewing experience. Located at 540 King St. West, The Huddle will showcase all prime-time matchups while also giving fans the opportunity to interact with NFL Legends, snap selfies with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy on select nights, win official NFL swag and connect with other NFL fans.



Guests can embrace a traditional tailgate experience with juicy fried chicken and refreshing beverages from Captain Morgan and Bud Light. Between plays, fans can also test out the latest from Madden NFL 24 at a fully decked out Xbox station.

Who:

NFL Legends will be in attendance at The Huddle on select nights: Thurs, Sept 14 – Cris Carter, former Wide Receiver for the Minnesota Vikings



When:

Thursday, September 7 at 8:20pm EST Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, September 10 at 8:20pm EST Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Monday, September 11 at 8:15pm EST Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Thursday, September 14 at 8:15pm EST Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, September 17 at 8:20pm EST Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Monday, September 18 at 8:15pm EST Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburg Steelers

Doors will open at 7pm EST for guests to come catch all the action



What:

This fully immersive NFL experience will be buzzing with energy from fans watching their favourite teams go head-to-head, while enjoying mouth-watering bites and sips from Bud Light and Captain Morgan.

Xbox will have the latest from Madden NFL 24 for fans to get their game on.

Where:

The Huddle, Presented by Captain Morgan (540 King Street West, Toronto) Media to check in upon arrival.



How:

NFL fans are encouraged to reserve their spots early, so they don’t miss out. Tickets to The Huddle are $10 and are available for those 19+ at nflhuddle.ca, with all proceeds going to NFL Canada’s long-term partner, Interval House - Canada’s first centre for women survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.

Additionally, there will be QR codes available at the door for walk-ins to register and pay via Eventbrite.

