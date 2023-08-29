Submit Release
Users Now Can Send Bitcoin for Free With NC Wallet

HONG KONG, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Now with NC Wallet, all Bitcoin users can receive and send BTC free of charge. In addition to offering secure storage for bitcoins, the cryptocurrency wallet enables BTC zero-fee payments. These advantages make NC Wallet, by Zafiro International, the go-to choice for Bitcoin enthusiasts and regular customers.

Use Bitcoin Without Limits
Bitcoin is growing in popularity as a payment method. NC Wallet gives its users the possibility to make accessible and convenient BTC transactions on a daily basis. The wallet not only doesn’t charge any extra commissions for its services but also covers network fees for sending and receiving Bitcoin. NC Wallet app provides fast, safe, and cost-free transfers. Both crypto newbies and seasoned bitcoiners can make purchases in BTC without limits and pay no fees.

Not Only Bitcoin
Apart from Bitcoin, there are 20+ major altcoins available for zero-fee transactions on NC Wallet. Users can change networks and swap coins easily. With NC Wallet the free cryptocurrency transactions are available across different platforms and devices (iOS, Android, a Web app, and a browser extension).

About NC Wallet
NC Wallet is a secure, transparent, and commission-free crypto wallet. It offers support for a wide range of coins and tokens: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, MATIC, etc. The user-friendly app is available on iOS, Android, or as a browser app and as a browser extension.

http://ncwallet.net/?utm_campaign=einpr_008
Elena Iachimciuc
Zafiro International
07700182404
email us here

