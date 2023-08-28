Surface Protection Tapes Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Surface Protection Tapes Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Surface Protection Tapes Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global surface protection tape market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, surface materials, end-use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surface-protection-tapes-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 15.2 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.9%
The surface protection tapes market is being driven by the thriving building, construction and real estate industry. In the building and construction industry, the rising demand for surface protection tape can be attributed to the increasing disposable and discretionary middle-class incomes in emerging economies such as Brazil, India and China. The increased risk of scratches and surface damage is a growing concern.
The rising application of the product for floor and carpet protection during residential and commercial painting projects is likely to provide an impetus to the market. Therefore, surface protection tapes are becoming necessary in the building and construction sector. Extensive R&D activities by key players like Toray Industries and Berry Global towards enhancing the surface protection tape technology are expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surface-protection-tapes-market
As the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic wears-off the product is likely to witness a rise in demand, buttressed by increasing investment in real estate.
Surface Protection Tapes Industry Definition and Major Segments
Surface protection tapes are coated with pressure-sensitive adhesive to withstand scratches and abrasions on smooth and sensitive surfaces and safeguard them from dust particles. In addition, it also provides protection from transportation, damage and moisture. Surface protection tapes are being widely employed for protective surface contamination control in critical healthcare environments as part of the global COVID-19 containment effort.
Surface Protection Tapes, on the basis of type, can be segmented into:
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Others
On the basis of surface material, the market can be categorised into:
Polished Metals
Glass
Plastics
Others
On the basis of end-use, the market can be categorised into:
Electronics and Appliances
Building and Construction
Automotive
The regional markets for surface protection tapes include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Among these, Asia-Pacific represents a significant share of the surface protection tapes market.
Surface Protection Tapes Market Trends
Technological advancements in surface protection tapes and the increasing efforts by the key players to develop state-of-the-art adhesive tapes is expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing investments by the key players to develop innovative solutions with the latest features are anticipated to significantly contribute to the market growth. The emergence of e-commerce coupled with the increasing demand from the electronics and appliances sector is expected to provide an impetus to the market. Rising investments by governments of developing nations in the building and construction industry is anticipated to be a key trend augmenting the market growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Saint Gobain S.A., Toray Industries, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison, Tessa SE among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
