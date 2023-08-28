The Ukrainian railway should become self-sufficient as soon as possible - Alona Lebedieva
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukraine has colossal transit and logistics potential that will be of huge benefit to the economy of the EU, but the technical integration of the Ukrainian railway in the EU depends on a whole series of systemic reforms, sure the founder and owner of the industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group, Alona Lebedieva.
"It is worth noting that before the start of the full-scale war, the functioning of the Ukrainian railway depended on standards, rules and regulations, which have their roots in Soviet times, when industrial production was organized centrally, and all technical development corresponded to Russian companies", - noted the founder and owner of Aurum Group Alona Lebedeva , "However, I am sure that Ukraine has the opportunity to become a key transit country connecting Europe with Asia, so the Ukrainian railway should become self-sufficient as soon as possible and create its own production".
She also noted: «Unfortunately, the bulk of rolling stock is currently not suitable for passenger transportation. A large part of the rolling stock needs not a cosmetic, but a capital repair, with the installation of air conditioning units and bio-toilets. Just like the infrastructure, the wagon and locomotive fleet must be restored".
However formidable the challenges to Ukraine railways may be, it has all the necessary production and intellectual capacities to become self-sufficient, but everything depends on the joint efforts of business and the government, sure Alona Lebedieva:
«It depends not only on the desire of manufacturers and Ukrainian enterprises to move forward, but also on the will of the authorities and managers in the offices of Ukrzaliznytsia, which remains a state monopoly that in one way or another determines the work of the entire industry».
As it was mentioned earlier, The Aurum Charity Fund, founded by Alona Lebedieva, spent about 10 million hryvnias on various projects to help Ukrainians, in particular, for the armed forces of Ukraine and children.
