PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2023 Bong Go champions healthcare accessibility with newly signed Regional Specialty Centers Act, continuing operations of Malasakit Centers, and establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide In continuing efforts toward enhancing healthcare accessibility especially in the grassroots, Senate Committee on Health Chair Christopher "Bong" Go has championed three key health initiatives to bring medical services from the government closer to Filipinos in need. These are the Malasakit Centers, designed to provide immediate medical and financial assistance; Super Health Centers, focusing on primary care, early detection, and free consultations; and the recently enacted Regional Specialty Centers Act, aimed at bringing specialized medical services closer to communities across the Philippines. Go, the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the Regional Specialty Centers (RSC) Act, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for prioritizing and eventually signing the legislation into law. "His support has been instrumental in bringing specialized medical care closer to our fellow Filipinos," Go said. The senator emphasized that no Filipino should be left behind when it comes to availing the healthcare they need to live productive lives. "Walang Pilipino ang dapat mapag-iwanan pagdating sa kalusugan. Ang bawat Pilipino ay may karapatan sa de-kalidad na serbisyong medikal, kahit saan man sila sa bansa," he stressed. The newly enacted law aims to create additional specialty centers in various regions, thereby ensuring that Filipinos have access to specialized medical services without the need to travel to Manila. "With the signing of this law, we are taking a giant leap in improving access to specialized medical care and bringing these services closer to Filipinos in need," Go added. The legislation also includes provisions for the establishment of specialty centers within existing government-controlled corporations or specialty hospitals. It also outlines the specific service capabilities that the Department of Health (DOH) will implement in regional hospitals. "By setting clear standards, we are ensuring that these specialty centers will have the necessary expertise and resources to cater to patients' specialized medical needs effectively across the country," Go elaborated. The law also details the medical specialties that DOH must prioritize in the establishment of these centers. Go expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of his fellow legislators, stating, "Isa pong malaking tagumpay para sa atin ang pagiging ganap na batas ng SBN 2212, o ang Regional Specialty Centers Act." "Nakakuha ito ng 24-0 na boto sa Senado dahil sa pagsang-ayon ng aking mga kasamahan na makakabuti ito para sa lahat at makakatulong sa mahihirap," he added. According to the DOH's timeline, the establishment of specialty centers will take place in key hospitals across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. In Luzon alone, specialty centers will be established in over 20 medical facilities, including Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, Batangas Medical Center and Bicol Medical Center. In the Visayas region, six major hospitals will house these specialty centers, including Western Visayas Medical Center and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. Mindanao will also see the establishment of specialty centers in nine key hospitals, including Zamboanga City Medical Center and Northern Mindanao Medical Center. "These specialty centers will reduce the need for travel to Metro Manila for specialized treatments. Our people will now have access to these services in regional DOH hospitals, enhancing their overall well-being and quality of life," Go stated. Go has also initiated the Malasakit Centers which act as one-stop-shops inside public hospitals for medical and financial assistance provided by various agencies of the government. To date, there are 158 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more than seven million Filipinos. Go also principally sponsored and authored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. These centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs. In addition to Malasakit Centers, Go has been pushing for the construction of more Super Health Centers across the country, especially in rural areas. Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine. These centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection of diseases. They are equipped with basic medical facilities that can be found in hospitals to help reduce hospital occupancy rates. Free consultations can be accessed in these Super Health Centers. Through collective efforts of lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for DOH to construct 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. "Through the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and the Regional Specialty Centers Act, we are not just creating policies; we are building bridges to quality healthcare for every Filipino," said Go. "This is our commitment to the well-being of our people, ensuring that no one is left behind. Together, we are making healthcare not just accessible, but also equitable, across our country," he concluded.