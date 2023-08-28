Việt Nam, Cuba tighten special relations

VIETNAM, August 28 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà received in Hà Nội on Monday received a delegation from Cuba-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group led by its Vice President, Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa Province Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez.

Hà, who is also President of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians Group and the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association, emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach great importance to and wish to further tighten the traditional relationship of solidarity, friendship, and traditional cooperation with the Party, State and the people of Cuba.

Việt Nam is willing to accompany Cuba in the process of national construction and defence and to share the country’s experience so as to help Cuba overcome difficulties and challenges, he said.

Ha spoke highly of the increasingly close, effective, and practical cooperation relationship betweenBình Dương Province and Artemisa which contributes to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship between Việt Nam-Cuba.

He suggested the Friendship Parliamentary Groups of the two National Assemblies strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

For his part, the Cuban official emphasised the delegation’s visit to Việt Nam is an opportunity for them to learn more about the country and people of Việt Nam, and of Việt Nam's experiences in the national development, thereby contributing to further tightening the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries, National Assemblies, and peoples.

He said that Cuba attaches special importance to promoting cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in the context that Cuba is facing many difficulties due to the economic embargo and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official wishes to have more opportunities for cooperation between localities of the two countries in general, and between the provinces of Artemisa and Bình Dương in particular, especially in the fields that the two sides are interested in and have advantages. — VNS